Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
How would you like to be able to pay less than three bucks for your next smartwatch? Yes, you read that right, $3. US. Well, technically, $2.60. Yes, two dollars and sixty cents. If that sounds too good to be true (or simple), let me tell you that it is in fact true (and pretty easy to claim), and I'm just as shocked as you by Samsung's completely unprecedented and totally unbeatable Black Friday 2024 generosity.

It appears that Christmas miracles might just be real, and this year, they're materializing well before December 25, at least for Galaxy Watch 7 buyers with the right device trade-in. That can be a Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic, Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, Series 9, Ultra, Ultra 2, Garmin Forerunner 965, Descent G1, Forerunner 955 Solar, D2 Air X10, or Approach S62 in good condition, all of which will slash a massive $200 off an already nicely reduced price of $202.60.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, Eligible Device Trade-In Required ($97.39 Discount Available Without Trade-In)
$297 off (99%) Trade-in
$2 60
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

That brings your final expense to the aforementioned $2.60, although you will have to opt for a 40mm GPS-only Galaxy Watch 7 model in green, and most likely, you also need to hurry if you don't want Samsung to run out of inventory before you get the chance to place your order.

It pretty much goes without saying that you're looking at one of the absolute best Black Friday smartwatch deals available today, and that's actually true even if you don't have any of those devices listed above to trade in and merely want to get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a little over two Benjamins with no strings attached and no special requirements whatsoever.

As proven by our in-depth Galaxy Watch 7 review, this is without a doubt one of the greatest smartwatches money can buy this holiday season, with not just an undeniably stylish design and a gorgeous circular AMOLED touchscreen in tow, but also an impressive health monitoring arsenal, excellent overall performance, stellar software support, and well, not-great battery life (to say the least). Then again, you obviously can't have it all at two bucks sixty.
Loading Comments...

