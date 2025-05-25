Your favorite Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model can now be yours at $110 off with surprise gift included
One smartwatch, one Bluetooth tracker, one massive combined Amazon discount.
If you're not that excited about the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic after a recent cavalcade of very revealing reports and leaks, this might be the best time to "settle" for last year's Galaxy Watch 7.
The wearable device that's still Samsung's top (non-rugged) Apple Watch alternative is not only deeply discounted on Amazon right now (as it's been multiple times over the last few months), also including a complementary item that's likely to come in handy for a lot of users in a lot of different situations.
I'm talking about a Galaxy SmartTag 2, which you can use to keep an eye on your luggage, wallet, keys, or pets and very easily connect to an Android handset or iPhone of choice. Samsung's latest AirTag equivalent normally costs $29.99 on its own, thus adding quite a bit of value to a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle sold for a whopping $110 less than usual.
That massive combined discount applies to every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model out there, ranging from GPS-only units in a small 40mm case size to a large 44mm variant equipped with standalone cellular connectivity. Alongside the aforementioned Galaxy SmartTag 2, you'd typically pay $330 for the most affordable Galaxy Watch 7 and $410 for the most expensive one, so clearly, you're looking at hefty discounts across the board here.
As highlighted in our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review a while ago, this is far from a perfect or groundbreaking intelligent timepiece, falling short on its manufacturer's battery life promises and failing to bring many radical upgrades over the Galaxy Watch 6 to the table.
Still, that undeniably gorgeous circular AMOLED display, the generous health tracking tool set, solid overall system performance, and stellar long-term software support undoubtedly make this bad boy one of the best smartwatches you can buy... for your Android phone today, especially at $110 off its list price together with a nice and useful Bluetooth tracker.
