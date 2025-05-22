Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Amazon slashes the price of the Galaxy Watch 7, making it irresistible to Samsung fans

The smartwatch is one of the best on the market, boasting premium design and a plethora of features.

As we reported, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are selling at a lovely discount on Amazon. So, if you're looking to enhance your listening at a cheaper price, don't hesitate to save while the offer lasts. However, if you already have a pair of Galaxy Buds and are in the market for a new, fancy Galaxy Watch instead, there's a sweet deal on the Galaxy Watch 7 that we believe will tickle your fancy.

Right now, you can save $80 on both the 40mm and 44mm options of Samsung's latest smartwatch on Amazon. This means you can treat yourself to a unit for as low as $220. And while this is still far from budget-friendly, keep in mind that we're talking about a premium timepiece here, which rarely receives bigger price cuts.

Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Bluetooth, Silver): Save $80!

$80 off (24%)
The 44mm Bluetooth model in Silver is currently $80 off on Amazon, bringing the price to just under $250. With its sleek design and plethora of features, this smartwatch delivers unbeatable value. Grab it while the deal is still live!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Bluetooth): Save $80!

$80 off (27%)
The 40mm Bluetooth variant is also on sale right now. You can get one for $80 off. So, if you want a slightly smaller smartwatch, don't hesitate to get this handsome fella while it's sweetly discounted.
Buy at Amazon


Being one of the best smartwatches in 2025, the Galaxy Watch 7 offers everything you expect from a high-end wearable. It has a sleek, expensive design and is loaded with health-tracking features, including sleep apnea detection, dual-band GPS, and body composition analysis to help you keep tabs on muscle and fat percentages. Plus, since it runs on Wear OS, there's a huge selection of apps you can download directly from the Google Play Store.

Its only drawback is its battery life. Don't get us wrong — it can easily last a full day on a single charge, just like its main competitors, the Apple Watch Series 10 and Pixel Watch 3. However, considering Garmin offers wearables that can go over a week without charging, we believe the Galaxy Watch 7's battery life is far from ideal.

Nonetheless, Amazon's deal on the Galaxy Watch 7 is too good to pass up, especially with all the bells and whistles it brings to the table. So, don't wait around and save on one now!
