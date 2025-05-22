Amazon slashes the price of the Galaxy Watch 7, making it irresistible to Samsung fans
The smartwatch is one of the best on the market, boasting premium design and a plethora of features. Save while the offer lasts!
As we reported, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are selling at a lovely discount on Amazon. So, if you're looking to enhance your listening at a cheaper price, don't hesitate to save while the offer lasts. However, if you already have a pair of Galaxy Buds and are in the market for a new, fancy Galaxy Watch instead, there's a sweet deal on the Galaxy Watch 7 that we believe will tickle your fancy.
Being one of the best smartwatches in 2025, the Galaxy Watch 7 offers everything you expect from a high-end wearable. It has a sleek, expensive design and is loaded with health-tracking features, including sleep apnea detection, dual-band GPS, and body composition analysis to help you keep tabs on muscle and fat percentages. Plus, since it runs on Wear OS, there's a huge selection of apps you can download directly from the Google Play Store.
Right now, you can save $80 on both the 40mm and 44mm options of Samsung's latest smartwatch on Amazon. This means you can treat yourself to a unit for as low as $220. And while this is still far from budget-friendly, keep in mind that we're talking about a premium timepiece here, which rarely receives bigger price cuts.
Its only drawback is its battery life. Don't get us wrong — it can easily last a full day on a single charge, just like its main competitors, the Apple Watch Series 10 and Pixel Watch 3. However, considering Garmin offers wearables that can go over a week without charging, we believe the Galaxy Watch 7's battery life is far from ideal.
Nonetheless, Amazon's deal on the Galaxy Watch 7 is too good to pass up, especially with all the bells and whistles it brings to the table. So, don't wait around and save on one now!
