Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 drops below the $200 mark for the first time in a 44mm size

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 drops below the $200 mark for the first time in a 44mm size
Instead of being altogether discontinued on the heels of its sequel's announcement a few months back, the 2023-released Galaxy Watch 6 continues to receive heftier and heftier discounts at major US retailers like Amazon and Walmart, thus looking like a better choice than the hot new Galaxy Watch 7 from a value perspective for many Android users.

The latest deal is quite possibly the best one yet, at least for prospective buyers with larger-than-average wrists. Yes, the jumbo-sized 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with no standalone cellular connectivity is the variant available at the biggest discount on Amazon right now in a single graphite colorway, incredibly costing less than its little brother.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite Color
$135 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

That's made possible by a huge 41 percent markdown from a $329.99 list price, which equates to roughly 135 bucks, improving on a similarly compelling offer from just last week to bring this particular version of one of the best smartwatches out there under two Benjamins for the first time ever.

It pretty much goes without saying that you're looking at a considerably cheaper device here today than the aforementioned Galaxy Watch 7, which is itself sold at special prices. The two Wear OS-powered intelligent timepieces are nowhere near as different as you might expect, sharing many of the same features and capabilities, especially in the health and fitness tracking department.

Granted, the newer model packs a newer and unsurprisingly faster processor, as well as double the 16GB storage space of its predecessor, but said predecessor still runs pretty smoothly (especially for its freshly reduced price), delivering essentially unrivaled bang for your buck.

Can you do better than this $135 discount? Not right now, although with a Prime Big Deal Days event around the corner, the risk of seeing a superior promotion offered exclusively to Amazon Prime members soon is quite substantial. If you're willing to take that chance and potentially end up feeling a little disappointed next week, the Galaxy Watch 6 itself will probably not prove disappointing in any way, shape, or form.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
55 stories
02 Oct, 2024
Last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 drops below the $200 mark for the first time in a 44mm size
30 Sep, 2024
The most affordable Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models are now cheaper than ever before
28 Sep, 2024
The larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 gets a juicy limited-time discount on Amazon
27 Sep, 2024
At 47% off, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE is a real bargain, but only for a limited time
26 Sep, 2024
The feature-rich Galaxy Watch 6 40mm dips even further in price on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC
Boost Mobile gets big 5G repreieve from the FCC

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless