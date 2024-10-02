Last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 drops below the $200 mark for the first time in a 44mm size
Instead of being altogether discontinued on the heels of its sequel's announcement a few months back, the 2023-released Galaxy Watch 6 continues to receive heftier and heftier discounts at major US retailers like Amazon and Walmart, thus looking like a better choice than the hot new Galaxy Watch 7 from a value perspective for many Android users.
The latest deal is quite possibly the best one yet, at least for prospective buyers with larger-than-average wrists. Yes, the jumbo-sized 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with no standalone cellular connectivity is the variant available at the biggest discount on Amazon right now in a single graphite colorway, incredibly costing less than its little brother.
That's made possible by a huge 41 percent markdown from a $329.99 list price, which equates to roughly 135 bucks, improving on a similarly compelling offer from just last week to bring this particular version of one of the best smartwatches out there under two Benjamins for the first time ever.
It pretty much goes without saying that you're looking at a considerably cheaper device here today than the aforementioned Galaxy Watch 7, which is itself sold at special prices. The two Wear OS-powered intelligent timepieces are nowhere near as different as you might expect, sharing many of the same features and capabilities, especially in the health and fitness tracking department.
Granted, the newer model packs a newer and unsurprisingly faster processor, as well as double the 16GB storage space of its predecessor, but said predecessor still runs pretty smoothly (especially for its freshly reduced price), delivering essentially unrivaled bang for your buck.
Can you do better than this $135 discount? Not right now, although with a Prime Big Deal Days event around the corner, the risk of seeing a superior promotion offered exclusively to Amazon Prime members soon is quite substantial. If you're willing to take that chance and potentially end up feeling a little disappointed next week, the Galaxy Watch 6 itself will probably not prove disappointing in any way, shape, or form.
