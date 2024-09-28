Subscribe to access exclusive content
The larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 gets a juicy limited-time discount on Amazon

Don't feel particularly tempted by the large-sized Galaxy Watch 7? Well, should you pick its same-sized Galaxy Watch 6 relative, you're in for loads of savings! Amazon has the 44mm timepiece on sale for a whopping 39% off, and it's not even October Prime Day yet! Hurry up and get one soon if you like that discount, as it won't be available for long.

Save $129 on Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) at Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) is currently enjoying a pretty hefty discount. For a limited-time, Amazon lets you get the model in Graphite for 39% off, which equates to $129 in savings. The promo isn't matched by Best Buy at the time of writing, making it even sweeter.
$129 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

For context, the 39% markdown on the Galaxy Watch equates to $129 in savings, a rare occurrence. Usually, Amazon offers this model for $100 off, which is currently the case at Best Buy. By the way, the largest e-commerce seller doesn't give you that $129 discount on all paintjobs. You can only save that amount on the Graphite model.

For a Samsung timepiece that can set you back about $330 when not on sale, the Galaxy Watch 6 44mm is now a much more sensible choice. It may lack the battery life capabilities of most Garmin watches, but this fella makes up for it with its smooth Wear OS navigation and multiple features.

Things like the BIA sensor will keep you updated on your body's fat and muscle percentages, while the personalized HR zones provide insights into your workout performance. You also have irregular heart rhythm notifications, advanced sleep coaching and tracking, an ECG app, auto workout detection and many more. On top of all, you can see all your stats on a superb 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

Now, we know the Galaxy Watch 7 comes with a faster processor and some other (not that major) upgrades. But this bad boy performs just as well on a day-to-day basis, plus it costs much less than its more contemporary sibling. Clearly, if you're looking for the better bang-for-buck option, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Watch 6.

So, if you need a large-sized timepiece that seamlessly fits your Samsung ecosystem and sports a large display, definitely check out Amazon's limited-time promo. And don't forget the smaller Galaxy Watch 6 is generously discounted as well.
