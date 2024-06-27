Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs Galaxy Watch 6: All upgrades

By
0comments
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 vs Galaxy Watch 6: All upgrades

Intro


We are nearing this year's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which is set to take place on July 10. The tech giant is expected to announce its next series of wearables, with the base model being the Galaxy Watch 7.

So, the big question is how will Samsung improve upon the last generation, the Galaxy Watch 6? To put it shortly, we are looking at an overall spec bump this year with improvements to the performance, a storage increase, and what might potentially be game-changing AI features. Also, we should see faster charging and maybe even longer battery life.

Even more upgrades, however, will come with the rumored Galaxy Watch Ultra, so you might want to check that one out if you are interested in the best of the best from Samsung wearables. There's even talk about a Galaxy Watch FE launching this year, which should bring basice One UI Watch features at a lower price.

Galaxy Watch 7 vs Galaxy Watch 6: differences

  • Exynos W940/W1000 (3nm) vs Exynos W930 (5nm)
  • 36GB vs 16GB of storage
  • Galaxy AI on board the 7th generation
  • 15W vs 10W charging

Table of Contents:

Design & Sizes


We don't expect to see any major differences to come with the design or size of the Galaxy Watch 7, so it should look pretty similar to the Galaxy Watch 6 from last year. That means it will measure somewhere around 42.8 x 44.4 x 9mm (1.69 x 1.75 x 0.35in) and weigh about 28.7g (1.0oz) to 33.3g (1.1oz) for the 40mm and 44mm variants.

It is a relatively compact and light design with an aluminum casing and a circular display. The bezel around the display will still be touch sensitive and the main way to navigate the watch's UI.

There were some rumors saying that Samsung might shift to a more square-shaped look for the Galaxy Watch 7, but that remains rather unlikely at this point. The display itself will remain 1.3 inches for the 40mm model and 1.5inches for the 44mm one.

Sadly, we don't expect to see any increase in the display brightness, so it will probably remain the same 2,000 nits (peak) as with the previous two generations. The rumored Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, though, is said to come with 3,000 nits instead.

What is almost certain, however, is that the new Galaxy wearable will still get an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, which is the highest you typically find on flagship mobile devices.

Bands


The Galaxy Watch 6 introduced a brand new way to swap bands, and Samsung achieved that while still allowing compatibility with the old-style Galaxy Watch bands. That said, we weren't too impressed with the new button-release system, as the button was somewhat small and hard to press.

What's more, the default silicone bands Samsung provided with the Galaxy Watch 6 were a bit too stiff and did not wrap around your hand that well, making them sit awkwardly on the wrist. We hope this year Samsung introduces upgraded bands with a better design, although no leaks have pointed to such changes just yet.

Software & Features


We expect Samsung to release the Galaxy Watch 7 with Watch OS 5 and One UI Watch 6 on board, which will also be coming to the Galaxy Watch 6 via an update. Given the four year window for major OS updates, we can expect the new generation to last until Watch OS 9 and the predecessor until Watch OS 8.

Whatever new features the Galaxy Watch 7 introduces will probably have something to do with artificial intelligence. Samsung has already as much as confirmed that saying that Galaxy AI is coming to “the next Galaxy Watch line-up.” This will come alongside One UI 6 Watch, but it is not clear as of yet whether some of the new AI features will also come to the Galaxy Watch 6 with the update.

These features powered by Galaxy AI will aim to help you improve your health and fitness routines.

Here's a breakdown of what you can expect:

  • Get a holistic view of your health: A new "Energy Score" will provide daily insights into your overall well-being.
  • Personalized workouts: Galaxy AI will recommend personalized workout routines for seamless transitions between exercises, keeping your workouts engaging.
  • Challenge yourself: Runners and cyclists can use the "Race" feature to compare their performance on favorite routes, adding a competitive edge to your training.
  • Smarter sleep tracking: Look forward to more comprehensive sleep analytics with detailed "Sleep Score" metrics, helping you understand your sleep quality better.
  • Advanced running metrics: Get insights into your running performance with features like "Aerobic Threshold (AT) / Anaerobic Threshold (AnT) Heart Rate Zone," allowing you to optimize your training zones.

These are just the confirmed features so far. Samsung might unveil even more AI capabilities when One UI 6 Watch officially launches. Stay tuned for further updates!

Battery and Charging


While the battery capacity on the regular Galaxy Watch 7 is said to be unchanged, we can expect longer battery life thanks to the new chipset. The Exynos W940/W1000 is said to offer 50% better efficiency, which gives Samsung the opportunity to muster more endurance from the 300mAh (40mm model) and 425mAh (44mm model) batteries.

During our Galaxy Watch 6 review last year the battery lasted us about a day and a half with our use, so this year it might be two full days. This would be an awesome jump and improvement, so hopefully Samsung delivers.

As for charging, it is said to increase by 50%, going from 10W on the Galaxy Watch 6 to 15W on the Galaxy Watch 7. Of course, we are talking wireless charging here.

Models and Prices


Just like with the Galaxy Watch 6, the Galaxy Watch 7 will come in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. Buyers will also have the option to choose between a Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular versions for both sizes.

Prices are expected to be the same as those of the Galaxy Watch 6. With that in mind, here are the expected Galaxy Watch 7 prices:

  • Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm): $299.99 Wi-Fi only; $349.99 Wi-Fi + Cellular
  • Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm): $349.99 Wi-Fi only; $379.99 Wi-Fi + Cellular

Having cellular means you are able to use the watch without having your phone nearby, including for phone calls or anything that requires an internet connection. Keep in mind that even if you don't have support for cellular connectivity you can still pay with your watch wirelessly at POS terminals.

Specs


A quick view of the Galaxy Watch 7 vs Galaxy Watch 6 specs comparison:

SpecsGalaxy Watch 7Galaxy Watch 6
Size and Weight40mm: 38.8 x 40.4 x 9mm, 28,7g

44mm: 42.8 x 44.4 x 9mm, 33.3g
40mm: 38.8 x 40.4 x 9mm, 28,7g

44mm: 42.8 x 44.4 x 9mm, 33.3g
Processor, RAM, StorageExynos W940/W1000 (3nm), 4GB RAM, 32GB storageExynos W930 (5nm), 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
SoftwareWear OS 5, One UI Watch 6Wear OS 4, One UI Watch 5
Battery and Charging300/425mAh battery capacity
15W wireless charging		300/425mAh battery capacity
10W wireless charging
SensorsAccelerometer, gyro, compass, heart rate, barometer, skin temperature, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG, geomagnetic, lightAccelerometer, gyro, compass, heart rate, barometer, skin temperature, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG, geomagnetic, light
 
Most notable here is the jump from a 5nm chip to a 3nm one. The Exynos W940 (which might be called W1000) should offer a nice boost to performance but also battery efficiency. The new chipset is said to be have 50% better efficiency and 30% faster performance compared to the older one, which would be a massive jump and visibly impact the user experience.

Recommended Stories
On top of the new processor, the new model is also said to get double the storage (32GB) and it might even get slightly more memory than its predecessor (4GB). This is all, presumably, to facilitate some of the new features related to AI.

Another difference to point out is the faster 15W charging on the newer model. Since the battery capacity is rumored to remain the same on the Galaxy Watch 7, this should mean less time on the charger before the watch gets to 100% compared to the Galaxy Watch 6.

Summary


So, even though the Galaxy Watch 7 sounds a lot like a spec bump, the jump is significant enough to make this new generation possibly much better than the Galaxy Watch 6 was. The new chipset and the fact that it comes with Galaxy AI on board is probably what will separate the new model the most, but the faster charging and (maybe) longer battery life would make it a truly worthy upgrade over its predecessor.

Unlike with the 6th generation, though, this year the base Galaxy Watch might have to compete with a more affordable and more well-equipped variant, so might not be as successful.

Stay tuned for the full comparison and more information from leaks and reports.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

The top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 52% off and dirt cheap at Walmart; save on a pair today
The top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 52% off and dirt cheap at Walmart; save on a pair today
Amazon slashes $100 off the budget Moto G 5G 2023, making it dirt cheap and a real bang for your buck
Amazon slashes $100 off the budget Moto G 5G 2023, making it dirt cheap and a real bang for your buck
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are cased and ready to rumble in this revealing new leak
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are cased and ready to rumble in this revealing new leak
Google Translate now connects you to 8% more of the planet as it just learned 110 new languages
Google Translate now connects you to 8% more of the planet as it just learned 110 new languages
iPhone 16: what pre-order deals to anticipate
iPhone 16: what pre-order deals to anticipate
The brilliant 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ receives a hefty discount at Amazon
The brilliant 256GB Galaxy Tab S9+ receives a hefty discount at Amazon

Related Content

Apple Watch Series 9 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: differences explained
Apple Watch Series 9 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: differences explained
Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which is the best WearOS watch?
Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which is the best WearOS watch?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: which one should you go for?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Apple Watch Series 8: which one should you go for?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 5: what's changed?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 5: what's changed?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Review: Some small updates, same one-day battery life
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Review: Some small updates, same one-day battery life
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless