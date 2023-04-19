Samsung finally begins to roll out skin temperature features to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro









While some Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro users might be able to measure their skin temperature to help predict their next period more accurately "starting today" , many others will need to wait for the "progressive" deployment of a new Samsung Health app update across 30 European markets, as well as Korea and the US in the coming days.





Obviously baked into the Galaxy Watch 5 duo from their commercial debut roughly eight months ago, a dormant infrared temperature sensor is set to be dormant no more, instead automatically and precisely tracking your basal body temperature (BBT) every morning.





Because BBT values tend to vary by menstrual phase, that should allow the existing calendar-based Cycle Tracking feature to monitor your ovulation and fertility levels, as well as forecast that time of the month.





Just like on the latest high-end Apple Watches, of course, a number of warnings and disclaimers apply, as the human and especially female body is incredibly mysterious, which means these measurements and predictions are not to be taken as gospel and certainly not to be used to prevent unwanted pregnancy or help with the process of conceiving.



