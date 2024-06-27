Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
This might be your last shot at getting a half-off Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE

Are you interested in a robust Samsung smartwatch... that won't cost a small fortune in a few weeks? Instead of waiting for the somewhat weird-looking Galaxy Watch Ultra to come out, it might be a good idea to purchase the undeniably stylish Galaxy Watch 5 Pro right now.

Yes, this is technically an "outdated" device released a couple of years ago, but if recent history is any indication, its software should be regularly refreshed and updated for at least a couple more years. That makes the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro an absolute must-buy today at $249.99 with standalone cellular support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black
$250 off (50%)
$249 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Normally priced at a whopping $499.99 in this always-connected variant, the titanium-made intelligent timepiece has been available at this exact same 50 percent discount a couple of times before. What makes this new Best Buy deal special is, well, the increasingly advanced age of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

With the Galaxy Watch 7 and aforementioned Galaxy Watch Ultra around the corner, it's definitely only a matter of time until Samsung pulls the plug on this 2022 model altogether, with retailers like Best Buy all but guaranteed to follow suit shortly thereafter.

In fact, Best Buy appears to be quickly running out of inventory for a few different Watch 5 Pro versions, and with the LTE-enabled model only sold in a black colorway at $250 off its list price, there's clearly a good chance this special offer will go away before long.

Until it does, you may want to revisit our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review, which is largely as true today as it was at its original publication time almost two years ago. Yes, this is still a battery life champion with a gorgeous (and massive) AMOLED display, a rock-solid construction, excellent health and sleep monitoring skills, blazing fast charging, and unfortunately, no rotating bezel.

Of course, that's also missing on the "regular" Galaxy Watch 6, and we don't expect the Galaxy Watch 7 to borrow it from the Watch 6 Classic either, so you shouldn't view it as a total dealbreaker. At least not at two and a half Benjamins with built-in 4G LTE speeds, which is a value equation unrivaled by even the best of the best budget smartwatches out there today.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

