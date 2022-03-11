Hot new deal knocks one Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model down to a record low price

Hot new deal knocks one Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model down to a record low price0
But this is also far from the costliest Android-supporting Apple Watch Series 7 rival out there, and if you hurry, you can pay as little as $224.99... for an LTE-enabled variant... with an extra-large 44mm case... in brand-new condition.
Although there's definitely been no shortage of great Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (and Watch 4 Classic) deals in recent weeks, the $105 discount available at Woot today is one of the largest on record for a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit with a full warranty included.
Even better, said 1-year warranty comes straight from the world's number two smartwatch vendor rather than the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer, which makes this promotion just as difficult to turn down as a hypothetical special offer found on Samsung's official US website.
Already a value champ at its $329.99 list price compared to an Apple Watch Series 7 that normally goes for a whopping $529 in a 45mm case size with built-in cellular connectivity, this bad boy is a complete and undeniable steal at 225 bucks in a single green hue, which is why we're finding it hard to believe Woot will be able to keep the deal going all through its March 16 expiration date.
Bottom line, you shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger as soon as you read this... if it's not already too late and you're not bothered by the inherent compromises of the more budget-friendly member of 2021's Galaxy Watch 4 duo.
