 Hot new deal knocks one Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model down to a record low price - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

Hot new deal knocks one Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model down to a record low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hot new deal knocks one Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model down to a record low price
With a beautiful circular Super AMOLED display in tow, as well as plenty of raw power under its hood, a nearly unrivaled arsenal of health tracking weapons, stellar software support, and perhaps most importantly, full access to Google's wrist-friendly Play Store with Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch 4 is... probably not the very best smartwatch money can buy right now.

But this is also far from the costliest Android-supporting Apple Watch Series 7 rival out there, and if you hurry, you can pay as little as $224.99... for an LTE-enabled variant... with an extra-large 44mm case... in brand-new condition.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

Bluetooth, GPS, LTE, Green, New, 1-Year Warranty

$105 off (32%)
$224 99
$329 99
Buy at Woot

Although there's definitely been no shortage of great Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (and Watch 4 Classic) deals in recent weeks, the $105 discount available at Woot today is one of the largest on record for a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit with a full warranty included.

Even better, said 1-year warranty comes straight from the world's number two smartwatch vendor rather than the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer, which makes this promotion just as difficult to turn down as a hypothetical special offer found on Samsung's official US website.

Already a value champ at its $329.99 list price compared to an Apple Watch Series 7 that normally goes for a whopping $529 in a 45mm case size with built-in cellular connectivity, this bad boy is a complete and undeniable steal at 225 bucks in a single green hue, which is why we're finding it hard to believe Woot will be able to keep the deal going all through its March 16 expiration date.

Bottom line, you shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger as soon as you read this... if it's not already too late and you're not bothered by the inherent compromises of the more budget-friendly member of 2021's Galaxy Watch 4 duo.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Nov 04, 2021, 3:27 PM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Feb 08, 2022, 4:21 AM, by Alan Friedman
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Oct 20, 2021, 5:29 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung brings its Internet Browser app to the Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung brings its Internet Browser app to the Galaxy Watch 4
Oct 07, 2021, 11:38 PM, by Cosmin Vasile

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Review
7.8
32%off $225 Special Woot $9 Special AT&T
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Affordable Galaxy Tab A8 gets a nice discount on Amazon for a limited time
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Affordable Galaxy Tab A8 gets a nice discount on Amazon for a limited time
Poll: iPhone SE (2022) - hot or not?
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
Poll: iPhone SE (2022) - hot or not?
Two of Motorola's best US phones are on sale at their lowest ever prices
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Two of Motorola's best US phones are on sale at their lowest ever prices
-$250
Twitter updates feed options: you will no longer see chronological feed first
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Twitter updates feed options: you will no longer see chronological feed first
Google Messages users will finally be able to see emoji reactions sent from iPhone
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google Messages users will finally be able to see emoji reactions sent from iPhone
Google Assistant can help keep you out of the rain when adding change to your parking meter
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google Assistant can help keep you out of the rain when adding change to your parking meter
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless