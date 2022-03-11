Hot new deal knocks one Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model down to a record low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But this is also far from the costliest Android-supporting Apple Watch Series 7 rival out there, and if you hurry, you can pay as little as $224.99... for an LTE-enabled variant... with an extra-large 44mm case... in brand-new condition.













Already a value champ at its $329.99 list price compared to an Apple Watch Series 7 that normally goes for a whopping $529 in a 45mm case size with built-in cellular connectivity, this bad boy is a complete and undeniable steal at 225 bucks in a single green hue, which is why we're finding it hard to believe Woot will be able to keep the deal going all through its March 16 expiration date.





Bottom line, you shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger as soon as you read this... if it's not already too late and you're not bothered by the inherent compromises of the more budget-friendly member of 2021's Galaxy Watch 4 duo.



