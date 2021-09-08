Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Excellent new deals make the old Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 impossible to ignore

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Excellent new deals make the old Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 impossible to ignore
By no means Samsung's best overall wearable device after the release of the Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, last year's Galaxy Watch 3 is still arguably one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy... at the right price.

Powered by Tizen and compatible with both Android and iOS, the decidedly stylish and feature-packed intelligent timepiece is only available in a few versions from its manufacturer's official US e-store at the time of this writing, and the price points could definitely use a revision.

The LTE-enabled 45mm model, for instance, still costs an excessive $379.99 after a fairly modest $100 markdown from a $479.99 MSRP, but if you know where to look (and when), you can save a lot more than that with absolutely no effort, no compromises, and no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Unlocked LTE, Silver, New

$190 off (40%)
$289 99
$479 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Unlocked LTE, Silver, Factory Reconditioned

$219 99
Buy at Woot

For a limited time, Amazon-owned Woot charges $289.99 for that particular version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in a silver hue and brand-new condition with a full 1-year warranty included. 

Given that the Galaxy Watch 3 is not set to join its successors on the Wear OS train (as in, never), it's probably not fair to compare this $289.99 tag with the $349.99 charged by Samsung and its major US retail partners for the entry-level Galaxy Watch 4 Classic lacking cellular connectivity. 

Then again, that difference is certainly significant enough to make bargain hunters at least consider settling for the older device, which by the way should continue receiving software updates for a while longer.

If you're on an even tighter budget than 290 bucks, you can opt for a smaller "factory reconditioned" 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 unit with unlocked LTE support at $219.99, although in that case, you'll also have to settle for a less than ideal 90-day Samsung manufacturer limited warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3: A new champion?
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3: A new champion?
Aug 11, 2021, 9:00 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 3: A well-timed upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 3: A well-timed upgrade
Aug 31, 2021, 8:27 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: clash of the flagship smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: clash of the flagship smartwatches
Sep 15, 2020, 6:02 PM, by Georgi Zarkov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm vs 45mm: which size should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm vs 45mm: which size should you buy?
Aug 11, 2020, 8:12 AM, by Mariyan Slavov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) specs
Review
8.8
$220 Special Woot 22%off $350 Special BestBuy $479 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) specs
Review
8.8
40%off $290 Special Woot 21%off $380 Special BestBuy $480 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 1.4 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen

Latest News

TCL introduces an affordable 5G smartphone in Europe
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
TCL introduces an affordable 5G smartphone in Europe
Huawei files patent application for a rollable phone
by Alan Friedman,  0
Huawei files patent application for a rollable phone
Snapchat launches new feature that helps track friends' birthdays
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Snapchat launches new feature that helps track friends' birthdays
Google Photos launches more print and canvases size options, home delivery
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google Photos launches more print and canvases size options, home delivery
Unboxing exclusive Galaxy Z series - Thom Browne Edition
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Unboxing exclusive Galaxy Z series - Thom Browne Edition
Tech company seeks to block the production, sale, and export of the 5G iPhone 13 line
by Alan Friedman,  0
Tech company seeks to block the production, sale, and export of the 5G iPhone 13 line
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless