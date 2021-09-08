Excellent new deals make the old Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 impossible to ignore

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Powered by Tizen and compatible with both Android and iOS, the decidedly stylish and feature-packed intelligent timepiece is only available in a few versions from its manufacturer's official US e-store at the time of this writing, and the price points could definitely use a revision.





The LTE-enabled 45mm model, for instance, still costs an excessive $379.99 after a fairly modest $100 markdown from a $479.99 MSRP, but if you know where to look (and when), you can save a lot more than that with absolutely no effort, no compromises, and no strings attached.







For a limited time, Amazon-owned Woot charges $289.99 for that particular version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in a silver hue and brand-new condition with a full 1-year warranty included.





Given that the Galaxy Watch 3 is not set to join its successors on the Wear OS train (as in, never), it's probably not fair to compare this $289.99 tag with the $349.99 charged by Samsung and its major US retail partners for the entry-level Galaxy Watch 4 Classic lacking cellular connectivity.





Then again, that difference is certainly significant enough to make bargain hunters at least consider settling for the older device, which by the way should continue receiving software updates for a while longer





If you're on an even tighter budget than 290 bucks, you can opt for a smaller "factory reconditioned" 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 unit with unlocked LTE support at $219.99, although in that case, you'll also have to settle for a less than ideal 90-day Samsung manufacturer limited warranty.



