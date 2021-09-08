Excellent new deals make the old Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 impossible to ignore

Excellent new deals make the old Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 impossible to ignore0
Powered by Tizen and compatible with both Android and iOS, the decidedly stylish and feature-packed intelligent timepiece is only available in a few versions from its manufacturer's official US e-store at the time of this writing, and the price points could definitely use a revision.
For a limited time, Amazon-owned Woot charges $289.99 for that particular version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in a silver hue and brand-new condition with a full 1-year warranty included.
Then again, that difference is certainly significant enough to make bargain hunters at least consider settling for the older device, which by the way should continue receiving software updates for a while longer.
If you're on an even tighter budget than 290 bucks, you can opt for a smaller "factory reconditioned" 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 unit with unlocked LTE support at $219.99, although in that case, you'll also have to settle for a less than ideal 90-day Samsung manufacturer limited warranty.