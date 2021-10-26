Notification Center

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals

These fresh Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals are simply the best

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These fresh Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals are simply the best
Commercially released just a little over a year ago, the Galaxy Watch 3 could well be the best budget smartwatch to get this holiday season. Normally available starting at a $399.99 price that doesn't quite fall into the budget category, the beautiful Tizen-powered device has naturally received a whole bunch of hefty discounts in advance and in the wake of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic announcement.

That's because Samsung's hot new intelligent timepieces come with Wear OS support on the software side of things, which means that none of the company's previous Galaxy Watches will be treated to any more major updates.

That makes the Galaxy Watch 3 feel a lot older than it actually is from that particular standpoint, although the hardware specifications and design are just as attractive as always. Consequently, it's difficult to turn down the chance to pay as little as 180 bucks instead of a whopping four Benjamins for a brand-new Mystic Silver or Mystic Bronze unit.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

Stainless Steel, Bluetooth, GPS, Mystic Silver

$220 off (55%)
$179 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

Stainless Steel, Bluetooth, GPS, Mystic Bronze

$220 off (55%)
$179 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

Stainless Steel, Bluetooth, GPS, LTE, Mystic Silver

$200 off (44%)
$249 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

Stainless Steel, Bluetooth, GPS, LTE, Mystic Bronze

$200 off (44%)
$249 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Of course, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, you might be wondering if it's wise to commit to any new gadget at the moment. The answer to your question is a resounding yes in this specific case, mind you, for at least a couple of different reasons.

Firstly, you should know that Best Buy is ready to guarantee the Galaxy Watch 3 models on sale at massively reduced prices today will not score bigger discounts come Black Friday 2021 next month.

Secondly, it's worth pointing out that the Galaxy Watch 3 is no longer available from its manufacturer's official US e-store, while the likes of Amazon don't have the device in stock in many flavors right now either.

Best Buy itself seems to have quickly run out of inventory for a few different models technically listed at special prices, so you may want to hurry if you're interested in the two aforementioned Bluetooth-only 41mm variants or one of the two LTE-enabled 41mm devices sold at $249.99 apiece instead of $449.99.

You're unlikely to regret your purchase if you're into circular smartwatches with robust build quality, extensive health monitoring features, plenty of horsepower, and decent battery life. Obviously, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is to be preferred if you can afford it, but we're pretty sure that's not the case for every single smartwatch buyer this holiday season.

