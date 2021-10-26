These fresh Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals are simply the best

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









That makes the Galaxy Watch 3 feel a lot older than it actually is from that particular standpoint, although the hardware specifications and design are just as attractive as always. Consequently, it's difficult to turn down the chance to pay as little as 180 bucks instead of a whopping four Benjamins for a brand-new Mystic Silver or Mystic Bronze unit.





Of course, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner, you might be wondering if it's wise to commit to any new gadget at the moment. The answer to your question is a resounding yes in this specific case, mind you, for at least a couple of different reasons.





Firstly, you should know that Best Buy is ready to guarantee the Galaxy Watch 3 models on sale at massively reduced prices today will not score bigger discounts come Black Friday 2021 next month.





Secondly, it's worth pointing out that the Galaxy Watch 3 is no longer available from its manufacturer's official US e-store, while the likes of Amazon don't have the device in stock in many flavors right now either.





Best Buy itself seems to have quickly run out of inventory for a few different models technically listed at special prices, so you may want to hurry if you're interested in the two aforementioned Bluetooth-only 41mm variants or one of the two LTE-enabled 41mm devices sold at $249.99 apiece instead of $449.99.





Obviously, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is to be preferred if you can afford it, but we're pretty sure that's not the case for every single smartwatch buyer this holiday season.





