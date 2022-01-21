Samsung kicks off a hot new round of killer 'like new' Galaxy Watch 4 deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While the best deals offered by several different retailers on brand-new Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic units throughout the recently concluded holiday season have yet to be matched this beginning of the year, bargain hunters will undoubtedly be delighted to hear about the newest refurbished promotions.





Although you'll technically need to shop on eBay for these ultra-affordable refurbs, the latest batch of deeply discounted Galaxy Watch 4 devices will be shipped by none other than Samsung alongside a two-year warranty provided by Allstate.





By using the "SAMSUNG15" coupon code at checkout, you'll be able to shave 15 percent off the already reduced $195 and $214.50 prices of the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 with built-in cellular connectivity in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively.





At the end of the day your checkout process, you'll therefore be looking at spending a measly $165.75 on a smaller intelligent timepiece or $182.32 for a larger model in your choice of three different colors. The 40mm variant can be had in silver, gold, or black, mind you, while the 44mm case is available with black, silver, and green coats of paint.





Whichever version you'll end up opting for, Samsung is ready to vouch for the "pristine, like-new" condition of your next Android-compatible watch while also offering you new and original retail packaging.





As you can imagine, these absolutely flawless refurbs have had to undergo a rigorous and professional inspection and cleaning process to ensure they are indeed flawless from both a cosmetic and functionality standpoint.





Technically scheduled to run until January 31, these brand-new... refurbished deals are joining similarly massive discounts available on a number of Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models . Unfortunately, the dirt-cheap Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 4 units we told you about a few days ago are already completely out of stock, which suggests the LTE-enabled devices we're telling you about today could follow suit anytime between now and the end of the month.





You should probably hurry if you like inexpensive, sporty yet reasonably stylish, feature-packed, and powerful smartwatches that can make and receive voice calls without any help from a nearby smartphone. Those $165.75 and $182.32 prices, by the way, are down from the $300 and $330 normally charged by Samsung and authorized US retailers for the same devices in brand-new condition.





Samsung is on a roll right now, not only in terms of building buzz around its upcoming ultra-high-end smartphones and tablets, but also when it comes to discounting its latest (and greatest) smartwatches, which aren't exactly overpriced anyway.