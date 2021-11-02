Every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 version is on sale at a lower than ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But we're actually talking about Samsung 's newest full-blown smartwatches here, as well as the company's first models in many years to run Google's Wear OS platform (formerly known as Android Wear).





That makes the two circular Apple Watch Series 7 alternatives pretty special, and the same obviously goes for all the deals offered by the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung itself since late August.



If you're only interested in the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 and don't want any complimentary extras or carrier commitments, you can now save an unprecedented 50 bucks on all 12 versions with no strings attached whatsoever.



Keep in mind that this was already a very reasonably priced intelligent timepiece, at just $249.99 and up, so now you can definitely consider it as a powerful and feature-packed alternative to 2021's best budget smartwatches



You're free to choose between 40 and 44mm case sizes and go for a Bluetooth-only or LTE-enabled variant at the exact same discount at the time of this writing, but before you make your choice, you may want to hold off and check out our full list of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals in a few weeks.



Granted, it's unlikely that anyone will be able to beat Amazon's outright $50 Galaxy Watch 4 discount across the board anytime soon, but that possibility shouldn't be completely ruled out either.



Interestingly, while the Galaxy Watch 4 is cheaper than ever before right now, the Watch 4 Classic has actually gone up in price since a couple of weeks ago, merely costing $30 less than usual across the board as we write this.



The biggest difference between the two is the design, of course, but if you don't mind owning a sportier device with a virtual rather than physical touch bezel, the non-Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can arguably be an amazing choice in terms of the value for your money.

Given how frequently we've seen the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic selling for lower than usual prices of late, we wouldn't blame those of you who haven't been keeping up with the latest tech news over the last few months if you assumed these devices were one or two years old.