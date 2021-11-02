Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Samsung Deals Wearables Wear

Every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 version is on sale at a lower than ever price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 version is on sale at a lower than ever price
Given how frequently we've seen the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic selling for lower than usual prices of late, we wouldn't blame those of you who haven't been keeping up with the latest tech news over the last few months if you assumed these devices were one or two years old.

But we're actually talking about Samsung's newest full-blown smartwatches here, as well as the company's first models in many years to run Google's Wear OS platform (formerly known as Android Wear). 

That makes the two circular Apple Watch Series 7 alternatives pretty special, and the same obviously goes for all the deals offered by the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung itself since late August.

If you're only interested in the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 and don't want any complimentary extras or carrier commitments, you can now save an unprecedented 50 bucks on all 12 versions with no strings attached whatsoever.

Keep in mind that this was already a very reasonably priced intelligent timepiece, at just $249.99 and up, so now you can definitely consider it as a powerful and feature-packed alternative to 2021's best budget smartwatches.

You're free to choose between 40 and 44mm case sizes and go for a Bluetooth-only or LTE-enabled variant at the exact same discount at the time of this writing, but before you make your choice, you may want to hold off and check out our full list of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals in a few weeks.

Granted, it's unlikely that anyone will be able to beat Amazon's outright $50 Galaxy Watch 4 discount across the board anytime soon, but that possibility shouldn't be completely ruled out either.

Interestingly, while the Galaxy Watch 4 is cheaper than ever before right now, the Watch 4 Classic has actually gone up in price since a couple of weeks ago, merely costing $30 less than usual across the board as we write this.

The biggest difference between the two is the design, of course, but if you don't mind owning a sportier device with a virtual rather than physical touch bezel, the non-Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can arguably be an amazing choice in terms of the value for your money.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Aug 11, 2021, 9:12 AM, by Doroteya Borisova
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3: A new champion?
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3: A new champion?
Aug 11, 2021, 9:00 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Oct 20, 2021, 5:29 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Important new update rolls out to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to improve Touch Bezel 'usability'
Important new update rolls out to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to improve Touch Bezel 'usability'
Sep 09, 2021, 12:11 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

AT&T bidding the most in a mid-band 5G spectrum auction already worth $21+ billion
by Daniel Petrov,  0
AT&T bidding the most in a mid-band 5G spectrum auction already worth $21+ billion
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  14
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
You can no longer buy a new Pixel 5
by Anam Hamid,  0
You can no longer buy a new Pixel 5
iPad Pro should absolutely steal these Surface Pro features
by Rado Minkov,  0
iPad Pro should absolutely steal these Surface Pro features
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  9
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless