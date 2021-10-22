Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy Z Flip3 at $499.99 with a trade-in

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy Z Flip3 at $499.99 with a trade-in

 View
Samsung Deals Wearables Wear

Outstanding Amazon deal sets a new record for Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Outstanding Amazon deal sets a new record for Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 discounts
With a sporty design and virtual touch bezel functionality, the "regular" Galaxy Watch 4 is arguably not the best Samsung smartwatch money can buy right now. That honor goes to the unquestionably handsomer Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but alas, the superior design comes at a cost, typically setting you back $350 and up.

While said $350 starting price can currently be reduced by a substantial 50 bucks with absolutely no strings attached, bargain hunters might be more interested in a killer new Amazon deal slashing an even heftier $90 off the combined price of a non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 and 2021 Wireless Charger Duo.

As the name suggests, the latter accessory is capable of juicing up two devices at the same time, supporting up to 9W speeds for compatible smartphones (from Samsung and many other companies including Apple) while also charging your Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, or AirPods.

Normally available for $59.99, the Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad Duo is essentially bundled with your Galaxy Watch 4 model of choice for free today only, and on top of that, you're looking at saving $30 on the actual Wear OS-based intelligent timepiece as well.

This eclipses all previous deals offered by both third-party retailers like Amazon and Samsung itself, letting you choose from a grand total of 12 deeply discounted variants with standalone cellular connectivity or just a good old fashioned combination of Bluetooth and GPS support.

Whether you prefer a 40 or 44mm case size and regardless of your chromatic choice, you'll be saving the same exact 90 bucks, equating to anywhere between 23 and 29 percent off the normal price of a Galaxy Watch 4 paired with a versatile dual wireless charging pad.

Much like the costlier Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, this very worthy new candidate for the title of best budget smartwatch available today comes with everything from ECG monitoring to sleep, blood oxygen, and auto workout tracking, as well as fall detection, top-notch water resistance, and an unquestionably beautiful circular AMOLED display.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Aug 11, 2021, 9:12 AM, by Doroteya Borisova
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3: A new champion?
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 3: A new champion?
Aug 11, 2021, 9:00 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets a big feature-packed update
2 days ago, 5:29 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung brings its Internet Browser app to the Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung brings its Internet Browser app to the Galaxy Watch 4
Oct 07, 2021, 11:38 PM, by Cosmin Vasile

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
$12 Special Verizon Deal Special Amazon $8 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Deal Special Amazon $9 Special AT&T $165off $165 Special Samsung
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS

Latest News

How many years of support will Pixel 6 get?
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
How many years of support will Pixel 6 get?
Poll: Would you buy a modular phone?
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Poll: Would you buy a modular phone?
Verizon reports 429,000 net new postpaid phone additions during Q3
by Alan Friedman,  0
Verizon reports 429,000 net new postpaid phone additions during Q3
Device owners report crashing Pixel models after installing Android 12
by Alan Friedman,  6
Device owners report crashing Pixel models after installing Android 12
Samsung no longer allowed to sell latest foldables in Russia
by Anam Hamid,  0
Samsung no longer allowed to sell latest foldables in Russia
More Android users will be able to use the work profile feature next year
by Alan Friedman,  1
More Android users will be able to use the work profile feature next year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless