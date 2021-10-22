Outstanding Amazon deal sets a new record for Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







As the name suggests, the latter accessory is capable of juicing up two devices at the same time, supporting up to 9W speeds for compatible smartphones (from Samsung and many other companies including Apple) while also charging your Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, or AirPods



Normally available for $59.99, the Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad Duo is essentially bundled with your Galaxy Watch 4 model of choice for free today only, and on top of that, you're looking at saving $30 on the actual Wear OS-based intelligent timepiece as well.



This eclipses all previous deals offered by both third-party retailers like Amazon and Samsung itself, letting you choose from a grand total of 12 deeply discounted variants with standalone cellular connectivity or just a good old fashioned combination of Bluetooth and GPS support.



Whether you prefer a 40 or 44mm case size and regardless of your chromatic choice, you'll be saving the same exact 90 bucks, equating to anywhere between 23 and 29 percent off the normal price of a Galaxy Watch 4 paired with a versatile dual wireless charging pad.



Much like the costlier Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, this very worthy new candidate for the title of best budget smartwatch available today comes with everything from ECG monitoring to sleep, blood oxygen, and auto workout tracking, as well as fall detection, top-notch water resistance, and an unquestionably beautiful circular AMOLED display.

