Samsung could finally unveil Galaxy S21 FE on September 8



Now that the cat is out of the bag, Samsung has started openly teasing the handset. Leaker Now that the cat is out of the bag, Samsung has started openly teasing the handset. Leaker Max Weinbach has posted an image, supposedly of a Samsung store, that suggests the company is gearing up for the launch.





So, when might we see the phone? According to Twitter tipster Mauri QHD , the Galaxy S21 FE will be announced on September 8. It is not clear when it will go on sale. An earlier report had hinted at a September-October release timeframe.



The timing of the launch is interesting, considering Apple will reportedly announce the new iPhone 13 line on September 14.



We know pretty much everything about the S21 FE and the leaked specs have been corroborated by a We know pretty much everything about the S21 FE and the leaked specs have been corroborated by a Google Play Console listing . We are potentially looking at a 6.4-inches screen with 120Hz support, a 12MP selfie camera, three rear shooters (32MP main +12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto), Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, and a 4,370mAh battery.



The phone will seemingly offer at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It might come with a MicroSD slot and will be available in the colors White, Green, Gray, Violet, and Blue.

