Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung could finally unveil Galaxy S21 FE on September 8

Anam Hamid
By
0
Samsung could finally unveil Galaxy S21 FE on September 8
Quite recently, Samsung implicitly confirmed that the Galaxy S21 FE is very much on its way. The stripped-down variant of the Galaxy S21 was apparently supposed to make a debut at the Galaxy Z Fold 3 event that was held earlier this month but we didn't get to see it because of the chip shortage.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Samsung has started openly teasing the handset. Leaker Max Weinbach has posted an image, supposedly of a Samsung store, that suggests the company is gearing up for the launch.

So, when might we see the phone? According to Twitter tipster Mauri QHD, the Galaxy S21 FE will be announced on September 8. It is not clear when it will go on sale. An earlier report had hinted at a September-October release timeframe.

The timing of the launch is interesting, considering Apple will reportedly announce the new iPhone 13 line on September 14.

We know pretty much everything about the S21 FE and the leaked specs have been corroborated by a Google Play Console listing. We are potentially looking at a 6.4-inches screen with 120Hz support, a 12MP selfie camera, three rear shooters (32MP main +12MP ultrawide + 8MP telephoto), Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, and a 4,370mAh battery.

The phone will seemingly offer at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It might come with a MicroSD slot and will be available in the colors White, Green, Gray, Violet, and Blue.

The device will allegedly cost less than the Galaxy S20 FE, which launched for $699. That's how much the entry-level iPhone 13 mini will supposedly cost. Whether the Galaxy S21 FE will go on to become a top 2021 phone remains to be seen.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Google needs to copy Apple to extricate itself from its Play Store mess
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google needs to copy Apple to extricate itself from its Play Store mess
Apple may reduce price of 512GB iPhone 13 Pro models, remove 256GB storage option
by Anam Hamid,  0
Apple may reduce price of 512GB iPhone 13 Pro models, remove 256GB storage option
The Apple Watch-rivaling Fitbit Sense is cheaper than ever before
by Adrian Diaconescu,  3
The Apple Watch-rivaling Fitbit Sense is cheaper than ever before
Apple's Beats Studio Buds are on sale at their lowest price yet with 1-year warranty included
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Apple's Beats Studio Buds are on sale at their lowest price yet with 1-year warranty included
-$40
Huawei P50 to launch next month with updated version of HarmonyOS optimized for the Snapdragon 888
by Alan Friedman,  2
Huawei P50 to launch next month with updated version of HarmonyOS optimized for the Snapdragon 888
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches to be revealed on August 30
by Iskren Gaidarov,  6
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches to be revealed on August 30
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless