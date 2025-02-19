Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is on sale at a tremendously low price for a limited time
What could possibly be better than a deeply discounted Galaxy Tab S10+ or Tab S10 Ultra flagship? If you're on a far too tight budget to even consider buying a high-end Android tablet (at any price), the best answer is probably a $254.99 Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.
But wait, isn't this 12.4-inch mid-ranger normally available at a much higher $599.99 and up? Yes, but if you hurry, that undeniably excessive price can be reduced to 255 bucks over at Woot. That still includes an always handy S Pen, mind you, and for a limited time, it even gives you a choice between silver and lavender paint jobs.
Because nothing in life is that easy and convenient, you do need to settle for a 90-day seller warranty with your "like new" slate if you want to save an incredible $345 right now. Technically, you have until the end of the month to decide if this is the best tablet at the best price for you, but I definitely wouldn't be shocked if Woot runs out of inventory by the end of the day. After all, the massively discounted Tab S9 FE+ was apparently initially available in gray and mint colorways too, and those are already gone.
In case you're wondering (and I know you are), these "like new" units promise to deliver the "premium Samsung experience" after going through a "thorough inspection" and being "gently handled" to avoid any unnecessary damage. Of course, buying a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged product with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty is always a better choice, but that choice requires an extra expense of nearly $200 at Amazon at the time of this writing, so be sure to take all the pros and cons into consideration before making your final decision.
Don't forget to also compare the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with other budget tablets like Apple's "regular" iPad 10, Google's one and only Pixel Tablet, and of course, Samsung's smaller Tab S9 Fan Edition to establish the best value proposition on the whole market today.
