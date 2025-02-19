Mind-blowing new Galaxy Tab S10+ deal makes this Samsung giant a no-brainer for Android tablet fans

Galaxy Tab S10





This is definitely not a budget-friendly device at its regular price of $999.99 and up, but for a limited time, the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer can knock that all the way down to $599.99. Your six Benjamins will obviously buy you a Wi-Fi-only variant with 256GB internal storage space... or a cellular-capable model designed to work on your favorite carrier out of AT&T , Verizon , T-Mobile , or US Cellular.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $599 99 $1149 99 $550 off (48%) Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Two Color Options, S Pen Included, Like New Condition, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ $166 off (17%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, Galaxy AI, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Moonstone Gray Color, S Pen Included, US Version, New Buy at Amazon





It pretty much goes without saying that a 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S10 + unit is preferable to a non-cellular-equipped slate, normally costing a whopping $1,150, which means that you can currently save as much as 550 bucks with little to no effort, no strings attached, and... a couple of important potential inconveniences.





Namely, you have to keep in mind that the massively discounted devices available at Woot for the next 10 days (or while supplies last) come in "like new" condition, which is naturally not as good as a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged tablet. The other key thing you need to note before pulling the trigger here is that you're only getting a 90-day seller warranty with your purchase rather than full 1-year manufacturer coverage.

Still, I expect many of you to find a 5G-equipped Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with a large and gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED screen, fittingly hefty battery, generous 12GB RAM count, stellar software support, and built-in S Pen at $599.99 virtually impossible to resist. The same goes for the 512GB storage configuration available at only $50 more... sans cellular connectivity.




