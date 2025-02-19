Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Mind-blowing new Galaxy Tab S10+ deal makes this Samsung giant a no-brainer for Android tablet fans

If you're into affordable Android tablets and are currently considering mid-range options like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Google Pixel Tablet for your next purchase, you might want to take a moment and also look at the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus at Woot.

This is definitely not a budget-friendly device at its regular price of $999.99 and up, but for a limited time, the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer can knock that all the way down to $599.99. Your six Benjamins will obviously buy you a Wi-Fi-only variant with 256GB internal storage space... or a cellular-capable model designed to work on your favorite carrier out of AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, or US Cellular.

It pretty much goes without saying that a 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S10+ unit is preferable to a non-cellular-equipped slate, normally costing a whopping $1,150, which means that you can currently save as much as 550 bucks with little to no effort, no strings attached, and... a couple of important potential inconveniences.

Namely, you have to keep in mind that the massively discounted devices available at Woot for the next 10 days (or while supplies last) come in "like new" condition, which is naturally not as good as a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged tablet. The other key thing you need to note before pulling the trigger here is that you're only getting a 90-day seller warranty with your purchase rather than full 1-year manufacturer coverage.

Still, I expect many of you to find a 5G-equipped Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with a large and gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED screen, fittingly hefty battery, generous 12GB RAM count, stellar software support, and built-in S Pen at $599.99 virtually impossible to resist. The same goes for the 512GB storage configuration available at only $50 more... sans cellular connectivity.

As you can imagine, this killer new (or should I say "like new"?) deal is totally unprecedented and likely to remain undefeated for the foreseeable future, although if you absolutely have to buy a brand-new Galaxy Tab S10+ unit, Amazon's significantly humbler $166 or so discount on a Wi-Fi-only 256GB variant in a single Moonstone Gray color option is definitely not to be disregarded either.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

