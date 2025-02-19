Outrageous Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal makes the best Android tablet a better value than ever
Whether you generally adhere to the old "bigger is better" principle or not, it's hard to deny that the gargantuan Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the absolute best Android tablet money can buy right now. That's obviously not only due to this bad boy's huge 14.6-inch screen, but other top-of-the-line specifications as well like an unsurprisingly massive 11,200mAh battery with blazing fast 45W charging capabilities, up to 1TB storage paired with as much as 16GB RAM, and a built-in S Pen.
The biggest problem of this insanely large slate is naturally its price, which normally starts at no less than $1,199.99. For a limited time, you can mark that all the way down to $789.99, which... still doesn't make the Tab S10 Ultra a conventionally affordable Android device, but might allow you to retain both your kidneys and purchase one of the best tablets out there today.
As you can imagine, you will need to make a couple of compromises to maximize your Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra savings for the next 10 days (or until Woot runs out of inventory). These are "like new" units on sale here at that gigantic $410 discount with only a 90-day seller warranty included.
That's... not ideal for fairly obvious reasons, but Woot does promise that each and every "like new" device has been "gently handled" and "thoroughly inspected", delivering the "premium Samsung experience" of a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged product while also including an always handy stylus in a non-original box.
If you have a problem with any of that, you'll just have to go directly to Samsung and order an all-new and untouched Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra copy at $1,099.99 and up. That's down from the aforementioned $1,199.99 list price, but not by enough to qualify as a very compelling deal.
Not when you consider that Woot also sells 512GB and 1TB storage variants of the Tab S10 Ultra at killer prices of $849.99 and $899.99 respectively for a limited time. The latter model is the only one that packs 16 gigs of memory instead of "just" 12, so if you can afford it, you should definitely look to buy it before it's too late.
