Dreamy new Best Buy deal makes the Lenovo Tab P12 (with pen) ideal for digital hoarders on a budget

Lenovo Tab P12 12.7-Inch Tablet with Android 13, LTPS Touchscreen with 2944 x 1840 (3K) Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Processor, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Four Dolby Atmos-Optimized JBL Speakers, 10,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, microSD Card Slot, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included $100 off (26%) $279 99 $379 99 Buy at BestBuy





What you're looking at here is a completely unprecedented special offer unlikely to last very long, so you should probably hurry if you want to get one of the best budget tablets around at its highest ever discount, especially if you also happen to care about the aforementioned pre-December 25 delivery aspect.





The Lenovo Tab P12 can be an extraordinary gift for anyone who likes to get a bit of work done and/or stay entertained while traveling without carrying around a bulky conventional laptop. Despite that extensive screen real estate, this is an astoundingly light and thin device, at 615 grams and 6.9mm respectively, rivaling the best of the best iPads out there on both counts and thus looking like an ideal low-cost alternative from an overall portability standpoint.





Of course, you can't hope to receive laptop-grade power at only 280 bucks, but by mid-range Android tablet standards, this thing scores good marks in that department as well with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor under the hood. Then you have a more than respectable 8GB RAM count, a beautiful LTPS screen capable of playing content in vibrant 3K resolution, a remarkably large 10,200mAh battery (especially considering the weight and thickness figures), four decidedly premium-sounding JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos enhancements, and oh, did we mention the 256GB storage space and bundled stylus?





We already did? Well, those kinds of achievements in the sub-$300 tablet market segment are so rare and impressive that they clearly deserve repeating (in addition to all the praise in the world).