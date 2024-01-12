Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts
If you’d like to touch upon a flagship-grade experience on a budget, you’d probably appreciate having the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ in your tech collection. In that case, you’re definitely in luck, for Samsung is now having a shockingly good trade-in deal on the 8/128GB configuration. If you have a suitable device to trade in, you can get this mid-range slate for just $144.99!
The slate lands largely on par with most Android tablets in the same price tag, meaning you should expect reasonable performance from the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. It features a 12.4-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate that isn’t half bad. Combined with a dual speaker system, the slate should give you a great visual experience.
Other cool perks include microSD card storage that helps extend total storage capacity to 1TB, an S Pen in the box, reasonably fast performance, and more. To top it off, the slate offers plenty of battery life with its 10,090mAh capacity and supports fast charging speeds that help you replenish it in less than two hours.
To sum up, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a great mid-range device that should be plenty good at handling everyday situations. While it may be a tough sell at its regular price, the slate is now irresistibly cheap through this trade-in deal at Samsung.com. So, if you have something to spare, you should absolutely consider getting this tablet.
For context, the official retailer is letting you save $50 on the tablet before trade-ins, while sparing an older device in good condition helps you get an extra up to $405 off. Given that the slate typically costs $599.99, this discount seems more than adequate.
Samsung ensures this puppy can withstand daily troubles through its high water and dust-resistant rating. It features an IP68 rating, making it an ideal choice for those buying a tablet for the first time.
