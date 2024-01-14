Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices
While cash-strapped fans of Samsung tablets and Android-based iPad alternatives in general might be having trouble choosing between the discounted Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and the just-released (and discounted) Galaxy Tab A9+ right now, power users with plenty of money left in their bank accounts after the holiday season are also facing a pretty difficult decision of their own.

That's because Amazon is selling the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9+ at very special prices today as well, making both of those 2023-released iPad Pro rivals more affordable than ever before in one specific variant each.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included
$243 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 12..4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included
$250 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

The smaller 11-inch model is marked down by a hefty $242.50 with 256 gigs of internal storage space in a beige colorway only, while the gargantuan 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Plus can be yours at the time of this writing for an even more substantial 250 bucks less than usual in a 512GB configuration and the same undoubtedly attractive paint job.

Believe it or not, these Tab S9 and Tab S9+ versions are now cheaper than their entry-level counterparts featuring just 128 and 256GB local digital hoarding room respectively, which makes the appeal of Amazon's post-holiday promotions on the two devices so clear that we might as well wrap up this article here.

But we can't really do that until we point out that you're looking at Wi-Fi-only slates here that pack state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processing power, decidedly hefty batteries with reasonably fast charging capabilities, a generous 12 gigs of RAM (each), and outstandingly sharp Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, as well as a handy S Pen in the retail box at no extra charge. 

None of Apple's best iPads today can match that latter asset of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus, which is obviously not everything but could definitely seal the deal for a lot of undecided tablet buyers looking for the greatest value proposition available right now.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked

Latest News

T-Mobile will once again lead the industry in this important category for Q4 2023
T-Mobile will once again lead the industry in this important category for Q4 2023
Leaked retail training document for Galaxy S24 series surfaces with last minute surprises
Leaked retail training document for Galaxy S24 series surfaces with last minute surprises
The awesome Soundcore Motion X600 sees new record-low prices on Amazon
The awesome Soundcore Motion X600 sees new record-low prices on Amazon
Class Action suit against T-Mobile claims it lied to Congress and ripped off minority-owned stores
Class Action suit against T-Mobile claims it lied to Congress and ripped off minority-owned stores
Some wireless sales pros admit to "Cramming" and lying to customers at the behest of their managers
Some wireless sales pros admit to "Cramming" and lying to customers at the behest of their managers
Amazon is still letting you get the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at 20% off
Amazon is still letting you get the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at 20% off
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless