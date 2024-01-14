Amazon has the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Tab S9+ on sale at their lowest ever prices

and





That's because Amazon is selling the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S9+ at very special prices today as well, making both of those 2023-released iPad Pro rivals more affordable than ever before in one specific variant each.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included $243 off (26%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 12..4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included $250 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





The smaller 11-inch model is marked down by a hefty $242.50 with 256 gigs of internal storage space in a beige colorway only, while the gargantuan 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Plus can be yours at the time of this writing for an even more substantial 250 bucks less than usual in a 512GB configuration and the same undoubtedly attractive paint job.





Believe it or not, these Tab S9 and Tab S9+ versions are now cheaper than their entry-level counterparts featuring just 128 and 256GB local digital hoarding room respectively, which makes the appeal of Amazon's post-holiday promotions on the two devices so clear that we might as well wrap up this article here.





But we can't really do that until we point out that you're looking at Wi-Fi-only slates here that pack state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processing power, decidedly hefty batteries with reasonably fast charging capabilities, a generous 12 gigs of RAM (each), and outstandingly sharp Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, as well as a handy S Pen in the retail box at no extra charge.





None of Apple's best iPads today can match that latter asset of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus, which is obviously not everything but could definitely seal the deal for a lot of undecided tablet buyers looking for the greatest value proposition available right now.