Unprecedented $140 Amazon discount makes the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger an unmissable bargain

If you like mid-range Android tablets and don't mind somewhat unconventional paint jobs, Amazon is about to put a big smile on your face with a towering new $140 Galaxy Tab S9 FE discount. This only applies to a "mint" flavor of the slate's upper-tier 256GB storage variant, beating all previous price cuts offered by all major US retailers with no strings attached or special requirements by at least 30 bucks.
Released just around six months ago, the 10.9-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Fan Edition was never extraordinarily expensive, obviously undercutting the "regular" Tab S9 to initially cost $450 in an entry-level 128 gig configuration and $520 with double that amount of local digital hoarding room.
That means the 256 gig variant (in a love-it-or-hate-it Mint colorway) is now considerably cheaper than a 128GB model was at launch. Perhaps more importantly, this hot new and totally unprecedented Amazon deal makes this Android-powered bad boy just a little costlier to get than a 64GB iPad (10th Generation) at a decent $100 discount of its own.
Unlike Apple's latest "standard" iPad, Samsung's newest (non-Plus) Galaxy FE tablet comes with a handy S Pen in the box at no additional charge. You also get a microSD card slot for easy external expansion of the slate's internal storage space, not to mention a very generous (for this price bracket) 8GB RAM count to help you multitask like a high-end device.
Even that aforementioned 10.9-inch screen is pretty impressive for a sub-$400 product, lacking AMOLED technology but supporting smooth 90Hz gaming and rocking a resolution of 2304 x 1440 pixels. Because there has to be something "wrong" with this puppy, which is also razor-thin and made from premium metal all over, the raw performance show is powered by a decidedly mediocre Exynos 1380 processor.
But the overall value proposition is still a knockout, which is why we expect this Mint-only 256GB promotion to run for no more than 24 hours at the time of this writing. While Amazon mentions no expiration date, your demand could definitely kill the e-commerce giant's supply in no time, so you'd better hurry and pull the trigger before it's too late.
