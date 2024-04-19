Unprecedented $140 Amazon discount makes the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger an unmissable bargain

Galaxy Tab S9





Released just around six months ago, the 10.9-inch Released just around six months ago, the 10.9-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Fan Edition was never extraordinarily expensive, obviously undercutting the "regular" Tab S9 to initially cost $450 in an entry-level 128 gig configuration and $520 with double that amount of local digital hoarding room.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Mint Color, S Pen Included $141 off (27%) Buy at Amazon





That means the 256 gig variant (in a love-it-or-hate-it Mint colorway) is now considerably cheaper than a 128GB model was at launch. Perhaps more importantly, this hot new and totally unprecedented Amazon deal makes this Android-powered bad boy just a little costlier to get than a 64GB iPad (10th Generation) at a decent $100 discount of its own.





Unlike Apple's latest "standard" iPad, Samsung 's newest (non-Plus) Galaxy FE tablet comes with a handy S Pen in the box at no additional charge. You also get a microSD card slot for easy external expansion of the slate's internal storage space, not to mention a very generous (for this price bracket) 8GB RAM count to help you multitask like a high-end device.





Even that aforementioned 10.9-inch screen is pretty impressive for a sub-$400 product, lacking AMOLED technology but supporting smooth 90Hz gaming and rocking a resolution of 2304 x 1440 pixels. Because there has to be something "wrong" with this puppy, which is also razor-thin and made from premium metal all over, the raw performance show is powered by a decidedly mediocre Exynos 1380 processor.



But the overall value proposition is still a knockout, which is why we expect this Mint-only 256GB promotion to run for no more than 24 hours at the time of this writing. While Amazon mentions no expiration date, your demand could definitely kill the e-commerce giant's supply in no time, so you'd better hurry and pull the trigger before it's too late.