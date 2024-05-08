Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger at a new record low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Priced at an extremely reasonable $450 and up, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE truly seemed like the perfect mid-range tablet from the day it first went on sale around six months ago. The very well-balanced 10.9-incher naturally became even "more perfect" as its price point was incredibly reduced a number of different times over these past six or seven months, and now the jumbo-sized Android slate is... more perfect than ever.
That's right, Amazon is selling this bad boy at a new record low price in an entry-level 128GB storage variant, and if you hurry, you can even choose which of the tablet's three color options you'd rather apply the unprecedented $110 markdown to.
The silver, gray, and mint flavors all come with a matching S Pen in the box, thus providing a level of productivity and creativity that many competitors are unable to achieve at significantly higher prices. Yes, we're looking at Apple's new and improved iPad Airs, for instance, which are much costlier and still don't ship with a Pencil as standard.
Of course, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE has nothing on the best iPads out there in terms of raw power, packing an in-house Exynos 1380 processor that's barely on par with the top budget 5G phone options available today.
On the bright side, that might just be the only big flaw of this big Fan Edition device, which otherwise looks pretty much as premium as the high-end Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra while rocking a reasonably smooth 90Hz IPS LCD screen, offering top-notch AKG-tuned audio performance, and excellent camera capabilities.
The icing on this value cake is probably Samsung's unrivaled software support, which should definitely seal the deal for a lot of budget tablet buyers out there... who don't think they need (or can't afford) more than 128GB storage or 6GB RAM.
