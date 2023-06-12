Key details about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra revealed by Geekbench listing
This year's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, when the company will most likely announce the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, is also expected to bring us the Galaxy Tab S9 series — Samsung's new flagship tablet lineup. Of course, there haven't been as many rumors about the new tablet trio as with the two foldables, but today we got one more piece of the puzzle in the form of a Geekbench listing.
As you can see for yourself, we have a maximum clock speed of 3.36GHz for the main core, 2.8GHz for the 4 performance cores, and 3 efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz. Judging by these characteristics, it is safe to expect the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, which is also what the Galaxy S23 series has.
Unfortunately, we don't get to see anything about the storage options the Tab S9 Ultra will come in, but it would be logical to see the same variants as with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: 256/512GB or 1TB.
Some previous leaks have also shown us a slight design change when it comes to the back of the Tab S9 Ultra, showcasing a look that is more in line with that of Samsung's phones that have come out this year. At the front of the tablet, we should see a stunning (as it usually is when we are talking about Samsung products) 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels.
More precisely, the listing reveals some crucial details regarding the spec sheet of the more premium Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, like its processor, RAM, software, and more (via MySmartPrice). Here is a closer look.
Leaked Geekbench test results for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
Other tidbits of information that this Geekbench listing reveals about the upcoming high-end Samsung tablet include a 12GB RAM variant — although we expect to see other memory options too — and that the tablet will come with Android 13. Additionally, we see that it supports Bluetooth 5.1.
