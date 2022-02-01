The leak to end all leaks: here are all the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs and prices

The leak to end all leaks: here are all the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs and prices1
Of course, Samsung might not be very happy to see all its Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra secrets spoiled ahead of a likely February 9 announcement alongside a trio of ultra-high-end Galaxy S22 handsets that's gotten the exact same treatment from industry pundits, leakers, and tipsters over the last few months.
"Official" Galaxy Tab S8 prices
Yes, with the help of the prolific and always reliable Roland Quandt over on Twitter, it seems like we've cracked the Galaxy Tab S8 pricing puzzle for good, at least as far as European markets like France are concerned.
Without further ado, here's how much every single Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra configuration is expected to cost on the old continent and what that could mean from a US pricing perspective:
- Tab S8 Wi-Fi - €749 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage; €799 8/256GB
- Tab S8 5G - €899 8/128GB; €949 8/256GB
- Tab S8+ Wi-Fi - €949 8/128GB; €999 8/256GB
- Tab S8+ 5G - €1099 8/128GB; €1149 8/256GB
- Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi - €1149 8/128GB; €1299 12/256GB; €1449 16/512GB
- Tab S8 Ultra 5G - €1299 8/128GB; €1449 12/256GB; €1599 16/512GB
Judging from the Galaxy S22 family, which is now expected to start at $799 in the US and €849 in Europe, the above numbers could stay the same or, more likely, decrease slightly when converted into American currency.
Full Galaxy Tab S8 specifications
No, this information is technically not etched in stone, hailing from third-party retailers rather than Samsung itself, but there's no way said retailers simply made up this stuff, which also happens to fall perfectly in line with what many trusted leakers previously told us to expect. In short, these are almost certainly the final, official, and pretty much complete specs of the Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra:
|Galaxy Tab S8
|Galaxy Tab S8+
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
|Dimensions
|253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm
|285 x 185 x 5.7mm
|326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5mm
|Weight
|503 grams
|567 grams
|726 grams
|OS
|Android 12 with One UI 4.1
|Android 12 with One UI 4.1
|Android 12 with One UI 4.1
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Display
|11-inch TFT, 120Hz, 2560 x 1600 resolution, 276 ppi
|12.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 2800 x 1752 resolution, 266 ppi
|14.6-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 2960 x 1848 resolution, 240 ppi
|Battery
|8,000mAh with 45W fast charging
|10,090mAh; 45W charging support
|11,200mAh; 45W charging
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2, Wi-Fi 6E, optional 5G
|Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2, Wi-Fi 6E, optional 5G
|Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C 3.2, Wi-Fi 6E, optional 5G
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Under-display fingerprint sensor
|Under-display fingerprint recognition
|Rear cameras
|13MP primary; 6MP ultra-wide-angle
|13MP + 6MP
|13MP + 6MP
|Front camera
|12MP ultra-wide-angle
|12MP ultra-wide-angle
|12MP primary; 12MP ultra-wide-angle
|Video recording
|UHD 4K at up to 30fps
|UHD 4K at up to 30fps
|UHD 4K at up to 30fps
|Audio
|Four speakers with AKG and Dolby Atmos technology
|Four speakers, AKG, Dolby Atmos
|Four speakers, AKG, Dolby Atmos
|S Pen
|Included
|Included
|Included
|In the box
|USB Type-C cable
|USB Type-C cable
|USB Type-C cable
While there are clearly no shocking revelations in the table above, it's definitely nice to see the razor-thin Tab S8 Ultra profile, for instance, "confirmed", although the 14.6-inch beast might still be fairly hard to maneuver while traveling due to that unwieldy screen size and a largely fitting weight.
As for the vanilla Tab S8, its TFT display certainly sounds like an important downgrade compared to the Plus and Ultra variants, but that's exactly the strategy Samsung adopted for the Tab S7 duo as well, so we're also not surprised on that note. The rest of the specs are equally unsurprising... and similar to what 2020's Tab S7 and S7+ had to offer, making us wonder if Samsung is really trying to beat Apple for the title of top global tablet vendor at this point.
