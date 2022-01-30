Promo images leaked of the productivity-centric Tab S8 Ultra and the rest of the family

Galaxy Tab S8 specs

The pictures are confirmation that the tablet series will consist of three slates: a regular 11-inches LCD model, a 12.4-inches Tab S8 Plus, and a 14.6-inches Tab S8 Ultra. The bigger variants will likely sport AMOLED panels. All three tablets will support the S Pen and it appears that they will be powered solely by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and there won't be Exynos 2200 variants. Samsung seemingly claims that the slates will have a 24 percent faster CPU and a 52 percent better GPU than the outgoing Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.





Samsung has presumably made a new S Pen for the tablets and it will be faster than the current variant, delivering latency of 2.8ms on the Ultra variant, which is a substantial improvement over Tab S7 Plus' 5.6ms latency. This means that writing will feel more instantaneous.





The Tab S8 is expected to have an 8,000mAh battery and the Plus model will come with a 10,090mAh battery, which are the same as the batteries inside of their predecessors which also have the same screen sizes.





What's new is the camera system. The dual rear camera setup will seemingly feature the same 13MP main camera but a new 6MP ultrawide camera in place of the 5MP ultrawide sensor on the current models. The front camera is being upgraded from 8MP wide in the current models to a 12MP ultra-wide unit.





The Tab S8 and S8 Plus will apparently come in Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold hues. They will offer 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The mighty Tab S8 Ultra could be great for remote work

Samsung will also sell an Ultra model for the first time and it appears to be a productivity-centric device and apparently packs an 11,200mAh battery. The slate has a video playback time of up to 14 hours. It will have the same rear camera setup as the two other models but will probably have two front cameras (12MP main + 12MP 120° ultra-wide) which will be housed in a notch. The front cameras will also inherit Galaxy Z Fold's auto framing feature which ensures that the subjects remain in focus.





Another rumored feature that could attract the work-from-home crowd is 3-mic noise reduction which can reduce unwanted noises by up to 50 percent during calls to ensure that the other side is able to hear you clearly, no matter what drama is going on in the background.





This one will allegedly only be available in the color Graphite but there will be more storage options: 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal memory.

Galaxy Tab S8 prices





Twitter account TechInsider , which was previously known as SnoopyTech, has revealed the UK prices for Samsung's new tablets and it looks like the starting price has gone up a bit. The base Tab S7 model costs £719 (~964), for reference. Here are the expected prices for the new models:





Tab S8 128GB model: €769

Tab S8 256 GB: €819

Tab S8 5G 256GB: €969

Tab S8 Plus 128GB: €999

Tab S8 Plus 256GB: €1059

Tab S8 Plus 5G 128GB: €1159

Tab S8 Plus 5G 256GB: €1219

Tab S8 Ultra 256GB: €1319

Tab S8 Ultra 512GB: €1549

Tab S8 Ultra 5G 256GB: €1549

Tab S8 Ultra 5G 512 GB: €1699



