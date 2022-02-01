 Here's a nice Galaxy S22 family portrait to make your Unpacked waiting easier - PhoneArena

Samsung Android

Here's a nice Galaxy S22 family portrait to make your Unpacked waiting easier

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here's a nice Galaxy S22 family portrait to make your Unpacked waiting easier
Let's be honest, the time for shocking Galaxy S22 series revelations has long gone. At this point, unless you've been hiding under a rock... somewhere in Antarctica for the last couple of months or you're the kind of hardcore Apple fan who only cares about iPhone leaks and rumors, you know exactly what to expect from all three main versions of Samsung's next big thing, aka the new "epic standard."

We're talking specs, prices, designs, differences, colors, release dates, more specs, and, oh, did we mention specs? The "problem" is the undoubtedly glamorous first Unpacked event of 2022 is still more than a week away at the time of this writing, and because the news cycle can't just stop spinning due to Samsung's inability to keep... anything a secret anymore, you can expect a whole bunch of repetitive leaks and rumors to drop in the next few days.

As "repetitive" leaks go, however, the latest image revealed by none other than Evan Blass of @evleaks fame is actually pretty exciting, showing the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra together for the very first time, at least in press-friendly quality.

One image, one S Pen, three colors


While it's safe to say that today's super-sharp visual leak doesn't disclose anything new or previously unrendered, it's certainly nice to see the entire Galaxy S22 family in one (promotional) picture, most likely meant to advertise specifically the AT&T-locked variants of Samsung's upcoming ultra-high-end smartphones.

Only one of the three Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouses will come with a handy S Pen included, as well as an interesting combination of square corners and a smoothly curved 6.8-inch display. The S22 Ultra doesn't look that much larger than the 6.6-inch S22 Plus, and surprisingly, the same can be said (more or less) about the S22+ in comparison with the 6.1-inch S22.


Even though they're not visible in this particular image, Samsung has clearly done a great job with the bezels of both the "vanilla" Galaxy S22 and non-Ultra S22+, squeezing plenty of valuable (flat) screen real estate into relatively compact bodies.

Said bodies are all rumored to be made from a premium combination of glass and metal, which is actually one of the few tidbits that hasn't been confirmed by multiple reliable sources ahead of the official February 9 announcement.

That was definitely supposed to be February 8 initially, mind you, according to several different rumors and supported by this hot new leak. Another interesting thing seemingly confirmed today is the impending US arrival of three Galaxy S22 series colors.

The S22 Ultra is definitely coming in an eye-catching "burgundy" hue resembling a dark shade of gold, with the S22 and S22+ pictured in light gold (aka rose gold) and green respectively, which are two colors the two handsets are expected to share.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (103 updates)

Related phones

