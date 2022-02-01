Here's a nice Galaxy S22 family portrait to make your Unpacked waiting easier

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









As "repetitive" leaks go, however, the latest image revealed by none other than Evan Blass of @evleaks fame is actually pretty exciting, showing the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra together for the very first time, at least in press-friendly quality.

One image, one S Pen, three colors





While it's safe to say that today's super-sharp visual leak doesn't disclose anything new or previously unrendered, it's certainly nice to see the entire Galaxy S22 family in one (promotional) picture, most likely meant to advertise specifically the AT&T-locked variants of Samsung's upcoming ultra-high-end smartphones.





Only one of the three Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouses will come with a handy S Pen included , as well as an interesting combination of square corners and a smoothly curved 6.8-inch display. The S22 Ultra doesn't look that much larger than the 6.6-inch S22 Plus, and surprisingly, the same can be said (more or less) about the S22+ in comparison with the 6.1-inch S22.









Even though they're not visible in this particular image, Samsung has clearly done a great job with the bezels of both the "vanilla" Galaxy S22 and non-Ultra S22+, squeezing plenty of valuable (flat) screen real estate into relatively compact bodies.





Said bodies are all rumored to be made from a premium combination of glass and metal , which is actually one of the few tidbits that hasn't been confirmed by multiple reliable sources ahead of the official February 9 announcement.





That was definitely supposed to be February 8 initially, mind you, according to several different rumors and supported by this hot new leak. Another interesting thing seemingly confirmed today is the impending US arrival of three Galaxy S22 series colors. That was definitely supposed to be February 8 initially, mind you, according to several different rumors and supported by this hot new leak. Another interesting thing seemingly confirmed today is the impending US arrival of three Galaxy S22 series colors.





The S22 Ultra is definitely coming in an eye-catching "burgundy" hue resembling a dark shade of gold, with the S22 and S22+ pictured in light gold (aka rose gold) and green respectively, which are two colors the two handsets are expected to share.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up