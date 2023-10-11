Looking for a nice high-end tablet on a budget? Check out this Galaxy Tab S8 Prime Day deal!





But now it's time to turn our attention to the smallest and humblest member of the high-end Tab S8 family, which also delivers quite a lot of bang for your buck ahead of the holidays... as long as you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 8,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Graphite Color, S Pen Included $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon





Normally available for $699.99, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered 11-incher can be had at a very cool $200 discount at the time of this writing in a single "graphite" color and 128GB storage variant sans built-in cellular connectivity. That makes this entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 configuration exactly as affordable as a 64GB Apple iPad Air (2022) right now, although a comparison between the two may not seem particularly flattering for Samsung 's slate in the processing speed department.





Then again, the Tab S8 includes a handy stylus in its base price in addition to twice as much internal storage space as its key rival, not to mention a smoother 120Hz screen, two rear-facing cameras, and no less than four powerful speakers.





Those also happen to be some of the oldie's biggest advantages over the hot new and slightly cheaper Galaxy Tab S9 FE , which packs a slower homebrewed SoC than the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as well.



