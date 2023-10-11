Looking for a nice high-end tablet on a budget? Check out this Galaxy Tab S8 Prime Day deal!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Much like the "vanilla" Galaxy S23 flew under our radar during the opening day of Amazon's fall Prime Day festival due to the higher discounts scored by the S23+ and S23 Ultra, the "regular-sized" Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 was outshined by the Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra at their latest heavily reduced prices.
But now it's time to turn our attention to the smallest and humblest member of the high-end Tab S8 family, which also delivers quite a lot of bang for your buck ahead of the holidays... as long as you're an Amazon Prime subscriber.
Normally available for $699.99, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered 11-incher can be had at a very cool $200 discount at the time of this writing in a single "graphite" color and 128GB storage variant sans built-in cellular connectivity. That makes this entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 configuration exactly as affordable as a 64GB Apple iPad Air (2022) right now, although a comparison between the two may not seem particularly flattering for Samsung's slate in the processing speed department.
Then again, the Tab S8 includes a handy stylus in its base price in addition to twice as much internal storage space as its key rival, not to mention a smoother 120Hz screen, two rear-facing cameras, and no less than four powerful speakers.
Those also happen to be some of the oldie's biggest advantages over the hot new and slightly cheaper Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which packs a slower homebrewed SoC than the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as well.
Naturally, the Galaxy Tab S8 is not perfect, lacking the sophisticated Super AMOLED display technology of its bigger brothers, for instance, but the above specs and features and virtually unrivaled software support make this thing undoubtedly one of the best tablets you can currently buy if you're thinking of giving a loved one a Christmas present they'll remember and appreciate for a long time.
Things that are NOT allowed: