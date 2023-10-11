Amazon lowers the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus's price for Prime Day; save $300 through this irresistible Prime Day deal



Even though this amazing Even though this amazing Samsung slate has been around for over a year and, as such, has seen plenty of discounts, very few of those have been as incredible as the present Prime Day deal. That’s why we believe you’ll make a great choice by treating yourself to it now. Keep in mind that given this incredible discount, supplies for the slate may run out before the end of the event.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: Now $300 OFF its price for Prime Day! Snatch a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8+ for $300 off its price through this awesome Prime Day deal. The tablet has great performance and it's worth every penny. $300 off (33%) $599 99 $899 99 Buy at Amazon



The middle child of the Galaxy Tab S8 family is truly exceptional. This slate features a bigger screen than the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, showing off a 12.4-inch sAMOLED display with high resolution. The visuals you get from this device should captivate you completely.



Unlike Apple tablets, this bad boy comes with the S Pen in the box, which saves you additional expenses and is definitely appreciated, especially by creative individuals. If you’re not into sketching, fret not – with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the slate should be good enough to handle most gaming titles you throw at it.



And when life isn’t all fun and games, you can easily use the Galaxy Tab S8+ for work-related tasks. Samsung ensured its tablet can give you extra performance power whenever you need it by adding its DeX Mode for multitasking. This mode allows you to get a PC experience wherever you are.



The cameras on this tablet won’t disappoint you, either. The ultra-wide camera allows you to record videos in 4K. Moreover, the front camera has auto framing, so you can be sure that you’ll always be in the spotlight when you’re making an important presentation during an online meeting.



