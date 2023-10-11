Amazon lowers the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus's price for Prime Day; save $300 through this irresistible Prime Day deal

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Save $300 on the Galaxy Tab S8+ through this irresistible Prime Day deal on Amazon
If you are in the market for a new high-end tablet, you'll be pleased to learn that the awesome and ultra-powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is currently $300 off its price for Prime Day

Even though this amazing Samsung slate has been around for over a year and, as such, has seen plenty of discounts, very few of those have been as incredible as the present Prime Day deal. That’s why we believe you’ll make a great choice by treating yourself to it now. Keep in mind that given this incredible discount, supplies for the slate may run out before the end of the event.

You can also check out what other Prime Day tablet deals Amazon has in store. And now, let’s find out what makes the Galaxy Tab S8+ a great choice.

The middle child of the Galaxy Tab S8 family is truly exceptional. This slate features a bigger screen than the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8, showing off a 12.4-inch sAMOLED display with high resolution. The visuals you get from this device should captivate you completely.

Unlike Apple tablets, this bad boy comes with the S Pen in the box, which saves you additional expenses and is definitely appreciated, especially by creative individuals. If you’re not into sketching, fret not – with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the slate should be good enough to handle most gaming titles you throw at it.

And when life isn’t all fun and games, you can easily use the Galaxy Tab S8+ for work-related tasks. Samsung ensured its tablet can give you extra performance power whenever you need it by adding its DeX Mode for multitasking. This mode allows you to get a PC experience wherever you are.

The cameras on this tablet won’t disappoint you, either. The ultra-wide camera allows you to record videos in 4K. Moreover, the front camera has auto framing, so you can be sure that you’ll always be in the spotlight when you’re making an important presentation during an online meeting.

Last but surely not least, the Galaxy Tab S8+ offers a long battery life, so you don’t have to depend on a power outlet too much. Evidently, this slate packs a punch on all fronts. It’s decidedly an incredible choice for Android users, especially with this Prime Day deal on Amazon. Don’t miss out!

