The 5G Galaxy Note 20/Ultra won't ship with Samsung's most powerful charger
Both Note 20 flagships will ship with a 25W charger
Following in the footsteps of the previous-gen Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 10 lineups, Samsung has reportedly decided to ship the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra with a 25W fast charger inside the box.
Leaked information suggests the 25W fast charger will enable a 50% charge in only 30 minutes on both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. These devices, for those of you that aren’t aware, look set to feature 4,300mAh and 4,500mAh batteries respectively.
Samsung has readied wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support on both devices. The latter will come in handy if you own a pair of Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Watch, which support the Qi charging standard.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Leaks (60 updates)
-
Now reading
24 July The 5G Galaxy Note 20/Ultra won't ship with Samsung's most powerful charger
-
24 July Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
-
24 July Fresh Galaxy Note 20 5G leak details serious downgrades including plastic build
-
23 July Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will likely sport new Gorilla Glass Victus, Note 20 will take a step back
-
23 July Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US