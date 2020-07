The 5G Galaxy Note 20/Ultra won't ship with Samsung's most powerful charger

Both Note 20 flagships will ship with a 25W charger





Following in the footsteps of the previous-gen Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 10 lineups, Samsung has reportedly decided to ship the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra with a 25W fast charger inside the box.That brick is not the fastest one Samsung offers – it launched a 45W charger with the Galaxy Note 10+ last August – but it is still much more powerful than the 5W and 18W bricks Apple ships with its iPhone 11 lineup.Leaked information suggests the 25W fast charger will enable a 50% charge in only 30 minutes on both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. These devices, for those of you that aren’t aware, look set to feature 4,300mAh and 4,500mAh batteries respectively.Samsung has readied wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support on both devices. The latter will come in handy if you own a pair of Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Watch , which support the Qi charging standard.