Accessories Samsung Android

The 5G Galaxy Note 20/Ultra won't ship with Samsung's most powerful charger

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jul 24, 2020, 8:27 AM
The 5G Galaxy Note 20/Ultra won't ship with Samsung's most powerful charger
Samsung is thinking about removing the charger from future flagship smartphone boxes starting with the Galaxy S21 in early 2021. The Galaxy Note 20 series, however, will definitely ship with a power brick and Roland Quandt has now revealed which one.

Both Note 20 flagships will ship with a 25W charger


Following in the footsteps of the previous-gen Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 10 lineups, Samsung has reportedly decided to ship the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra with a 25W fast charger inside the box.

That brick is not the fastest one Samsung offers – it launched a 45W charger with the Galaxy Note 10+ last August – but it is still much more powerful than the 5W and 18W bricks Apple ships with its iPhone 11 lineup.

Leaked information suggests the 25W fast charger will enable a 50% charge in only 30 minutes on both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. These devices, for those of you that aren’t aware, look set to feature 4,300mAh and 4,500mAh batteries respectively.

Samsung has readied wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support on both devices. The latter will come in handy if you own a pair of Galaxy Buds or a Galaxy Watch, which support the Qi charging standard.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
Fresh Galaxy Note 20 5G leak details serious downgrades including plastic build
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Check out Samsung's flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 5G from all angles
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G battery and screen size leak at the FCC

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless