Forget about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and grab Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 instead... while you can

Commercially released back in the summer of 2019 and technically discontinued roughly three months ago , the high-end 10.5-inch slate is on sale for 24 hours only at a very special price. Woot can somehow hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty... if you hurry and have 500 bucks to spare.





As expensive as that might feel for such an old device, you're actually looking at saving a cool $230 compared to the original recommended price of a Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S6 with a whopping 256 gigs of internal storage space and an equally impressive 8GB RAM count on deck.





While obviously inferior to 2020's Tab S7 and S7+ from many different standpoints, the Tab S6 should easily eclipse the fast-approaching Tab S7 FE as far as raw power is concerned, thanks to a Snapdragon 855 SoC. No wonder this bad boy is still featured on our list of the best Samsung tablets money can buy right now, and although we wouldn't necessarily recommend it as a top iPad Pro (2021) alternative , it's certainly a great iPad Air (2020) rival to consider.





The Apple A14 Bionic-powered 10.9-incher is normally available for $600 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration, mind you, not to mention that you need to pay extra if you also want a productivity-enhancing Apple Pencil





Samsung 's Galaxy Tab S6, meanwhile, comes with a built-in S Pen at no additional cost, as well as a beautiful Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a razor-thin body made from a premium combination of metal and glass, no less than four awesome speakers, and fairly respectable battery endurance numbers (especially considering the 5.7mm wasp waist).





