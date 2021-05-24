Forget about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and grab Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 instead... while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
But while the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (5G) is pretty much guaranteed to share little in common with the Tab S6 Lite, enhancing the screen size and vastly improving many of the key specs of last year's 10.4-inch mid-ranger, we can totally understand if the "regular" Galaxy Tab S6 still feels like a solid option for a lot of people.
As expensive as that might feel for such an old device, you're actually looking at saving a cool $230 compared to the original recommended price of a Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S6 with a whopping 256 gigs of internal storage space and an equally impressive 8GB RAM count on deck.
The Apple A14 Bionic-powered 10.9-incher is normally available for $600 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration, mind you, not to mention that you need to pay extra if you also want a productivity-enhancing Apple Pencil.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6, meanwhile, comes with a built-in S Pen at no additional cost, as well as a beautiful Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a razor-thin body made from a premium combination of metal and glass, no less than four awesome speakers, and fairly respectable battery endurance numbers (especially considering the 5.7mm wasp waist).