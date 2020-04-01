Samsung Galaxy A10s models get Android 10 and One UI 2.0
Like with all budget Samsung smartphones, it's unlikely that the A10s will get any significant new bells and whistles with One UI 2.0, other than some basic new Android 10 features, together with security improvements.
As we recently reported, not all Samsung phone users are so lucky as to get a new Android or One UI update, even some flagships like the 2018 Galaxy Note 9 and S9.
The Samsung Galaxy A10s was released in mid-2019 as a budget offering by the South Korean giant. It has a decent 720p display, 2GB of RAM, an impressive 13-megapixel rear camera and an even more impressive $280 price tag. The more affordable A10 model was Samsung's best-selling smartphone globally in Q3 2019, according to Counterpoint Research. This isn't surprising, as budget phones typically sell more compared with more expensive models. Apple's budget iPhone XR, which is significantly more than $280, at $599 for the base model, is their own best seller also.
To see if your Samsung phone is up to date and to install any potential new updates, click "Software update" in Settings.