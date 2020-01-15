Huawei sold more 5G smartphones than Samsung last year
Huawei shipped almost 7 million 5G devices in 2019
Huawei announced earlier today that it sold an impressive 6.9 million 5G-ready smartphones between January and December 2019. These numbers position the brand as the undisputed yet unexpected leader in the fast-growing segment.
Arch-rival Samsung recently announced shipments of 6.7 million devices throughout 2019. Many analysts believed this figure accounted for anywhere between 50% and 75% of the entire 5G market, but today’s numbers mean Samsung actually accounted for less than 50%.
Huawei’s road to the aforementioned figure is certainly impressive. It started the year off with just one 5G device – the Mate 20 X 5G – which is believed to have sold modestly.
However, in October it launched the Mate 30 5G and Mate 30 Pro 5G, which are understood to have sold extremely well within China. These sales were later propped up by the Mate 30 RS Porsche Design in November, the Nova 6 5G which debuted in December, and the 500,000 foldable Mate X units that have already been sold.
The company is expected to offer a much wider range of 5G devices this year that target even more price segments. However, it’ll be facing an increasingly competitive crowd, meaning that its market share is likely to decrease despite growing sales.
