Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series leaked prices are higher than expected
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra | Image credit: Evan BlassSamsung is expected to introduce new Galaxy Tab 10 tablets very soon, which is why we’ve been flooded with leaked information about the slates. Unlike the Galaxy Tab S9 series, there will be just two Galaxy Tab 10 tablets coming to the market: Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
New information about the Galaxy Tab S10 series suggests that Samsung’s new tablets will be somewhat more expensive than the previous models. According to a new report coming from Switzerland, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab 10 Ultra will be about €100 more expensive than their Galaxy Tab S9 counterparts.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (WiFi only)
- CHF 1179 / €1260 for 12GB+256GB
- CHF 1299 / €1390 for 12GB+512GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (cellular)
- CHF 1319 €1410 for 12GB+256GB
- CHF 1419 €1515 for 12GB+512GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (WiFi only)
- CHF 1399 €1495 or for 12GB+256GB
- CHF 1519 €1625 for 12GB+512GB
- CHF 1829 €1955 for 16GB+1TB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (cellular)
- CHF 1549 €1655 for 12GB+256GB
- CHF 1669 €1785 for 12GB+512GB
- CHF 1979 €2115 for 16GB+1TB
The Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy S10 Ultra will be available in Grey and Silver colors, which feels a little bit dull.
Previous report revealed that Samsung will be using MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ chipset inside its Galaxy Tab S10 series, which is another downside over the previous series which uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
The smaller of the two, the Galaxy Tab S10+, is said to sport a 12.4-inch display, while the bigger one is supposed to come with a larger 14.6-inch display. However, both use AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate.
Other leaked information about the Galaxy Tab S10 series include dual rear camera, 45W fast charging support, and Android 14 with One UI on top.
