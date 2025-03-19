The ultimate Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ leak is here with images, specs, and prices

Galaxy Tab S10





The fast-approaching Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus sequels are not only depicted in the sharpest and most official-looking images to date by WinFuture's always reliable Roland Quandt , with many key specs and the two's expected price points also revealed for the first time or further corroborated today after being mentioned by various other sources in recent weeks.

This is the Tab S10 FE in all its glory





10.9-inch display with 2304 x 1440 pixel resolution;

Octa-core Samsung Exynos 1580 processor clocked at up to 2.91 GHz;

8 and 12GB RAM options;

128 and 256GB storage variants;

8,000mAh battery with 45W charging technology;

USB Type-C port;

13MP rear-facing camera with LED flash;

12MP front-facing camera;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G;

Built-in S Pen.



Wait a minute, isn't this the same device as the 2023-released Galaxy Tab S9 FE ? Sort of, but while the general appearance of the "new" Tab S10 FE seems largely unchanged (down to the all-metal construction and the three color options pictured below), a few internal details will be different, and Samsung obviously hopes that's going to be enough to convince you to buy this next-gen 10.9-inch mid-ranger soon enough.





is now virtually guaranteed to swap its predecessor's Exynos 1380 processor for a faster Exynos 1580 that's also found inside the mid-end First of all, the Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition is now virtually guaranteed to swap its predecessor's Exynos 1380 processor for a faster Exynos 1580 that's also found inside the mid-end Galaxy A56 handset. This could be the upgraded slate's most important improvement, but it's something we've all come to expect year after year, so it's definitely hard to get excited about a "routine" raw power revision.





That brings us to a few other changes that were perhaps a little harder to anticipate, with the rear-facing camera jumping from 8 to 13MP resolution, the entry-level configuration leaving the outdated 6GB memory count behind in favor of an extra two gigs of RAM, and the 256GB storage variant packing a whopping 12GB RAM instead of just 8.





These upgrades will apparently raise the Tab S10 FE's prices to €579 and up in Europe, which seems to confirm that the tablet will also be roughly $50 costlier than the Tab S9 FE in the US.

The Tab S10 FE Plus looks like a pretty big deal





13.1-inch screen with 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution;

Samsung Exynos 1580 SoC;

8 and 12GB RAM options;

128 and 256GB storage variants;

10,090mAh battery with 45W charging capabilities;

USB Type-C port;

13MP rear-facing camera;

12MP front-facing snapper;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G;

Built-in S Pen.



Yes, the Tab S10 FE+ looks pretty similar to both the Tab S10 FE and Tab S9 FE+ at first glance as well. But the display will almost certainly grow to a towering 13.1 inches, which will unsurprisingly make the price points go up too.



On the old continent, the gargantuan Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is expected to start at €749 sans cellular connectivity and €849 with built-in 5G speeds, which most likely means that the US pricing will sit at $650 and up.





Curiously enough, this improved colossus will apparently trade its predecessor's dual 8 + 8MP rear-facing camera system for a single 13MP arrangement, which may or may not enhance the tablet's real-life photography skills. Everything else (apart from the Exynos 1580 chipset, of course) seems to be going unchanged, so if you liked the Tab S9 FE Plus but wished it was bigger, this might easily become the best Android tablet for you "within the next one to two weeks."