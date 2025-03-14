Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ prices might be a little higher than expected





But because a lot of things have changed in both the global tablet market and US economy since 2023, that's unlikely to prove possible. Yes, I'm afraid that Samsung's next Fan Edition slates are now expected to cost a little more than the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus at launch, which could of course have something to do with the Tab S10 FE duo's upgrades and improvements as well.

More RAM, more screen, more money





$499 - Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 128GB storage and 8GB memory;

FE with 128GB storage and 8GB memory; $569 - Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and no cellular connectivity;

FE with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and no cellular connectivity; $649 - Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM;

FE+ with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM; $749 - Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM (no 5G).



Obviously, those price points are not etched in stone just yet. But they do come from a publication that's proven reliable in the past, and perhaps more importantly, they make a lot of sense when put in the right context.





Yes, the Tab S9 FE normally starts at $449.99 stateside, but that entry-level model of the 2023-released 10.9-incher only packs 6GB RAM. Now, we all know that Samsung isn't spending $50 more on the Tab S10 FE's bill of materials to upgrade that memory count to 8 gigs, but it's hardly unusual to be charged an extra 50 bucks for that kind of under-the-hood change.





The same goes for the 256GB Tab S10 FE storage variant, which is set to jump from the $519.99 price point of its predecessor to $569 while raising the memory bar from 8 to 12GB.









It's pretty hard to put an exact price tag on screen real estate, but a $50 increase doesn't seem very drastic in this case either. Then again, the $649 and up Tab S10 FE Plus will need to compete against a brand-new 11-inch iPad Air with Apple M3 processing power that starts at $599, and if you don't care that much about size, it's going to be mighty difficult to justify the purchase of Samsung's latest "inexpensive" Android giant.

What other upgrades should you expect?





Unfortunately, the list of Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ changes over the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ is likely to run awfully short, especially after you move past the aforementioned memory enhancement of the former model and screen size increase of the latter device.







