Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ prices might be a little higher than expected

Samsung Android Galaxy Tab
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus renders
When some of the first details on the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus were reported back in January, many Samsung fans and budget Android tablet shoppers in general probably thought these gargantuan mid-rangers would take after their predecessors in the retail pricing department.

But because a lot of things have changed in both the global tablet market and US economy since 2023, that's unlikely to prove possible. Yes, I'm afraid that Samsung's next Fan Edition slates are now expected to cost a little more than the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus at launch, which could of course have something to do with the Tab S10 FE duo's upgrades and improvements as well.

More RAM, more screen, more money


  • $499 - Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 128GB storage and 8GB memory;
  • $569 - Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, and no cellular connectivity;
  • $649 - Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM;
  • $749 - Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM (no 5G).

Obviously, those price points are not etched in stone just yet. But they do come from a publication that's proven reliable in the past, and perhaps more importantly, they make a lot of sense when put in the right context.

Yes, the Tab S9 FE normally starts at $449.99 stateside, but that entry-level model of the 2023-released 10.9-incher only packs 6GB RAM. Now, we all know that Samsung isn't spending $50 more on the Tab S10 FE's bill of materials to upgrade that memory count to 8 gigs, but it's hardly unusual to be charged an extra 50 bucks for that kind of under-the-hood change.


The same goes for the 256GB Tab S10 FE storage variant, which is set to jump from the $519.99 price point of its predecessor to $569 while raising the memory bar from 8 to 12GB.

The Tab S10 FE Plus, meanwhile, is expected to keep both the storage and memory counts of the two existing Tab S9 FE Plus configurations unchanged and yet raise their prices by the same $50 as the "regular" Galaxy Tab S10 FE. That may not sound very logical... until you consider that the Tab S10 FE+ purportedly sports a huge 13.1-inch display, compared to the 12.4-inch screen of the Tab S9 FE Plus.

It's pretty hard to put an exact price tag on screen real estate, but a $50 increase doesn't seem very drastic in this case either. Then again, the $649 and up Tab S10 FE Plus will need to compete against a brand-new 11-inch iPad Air with Apple M3 processing power that starts at $599, and if you don't care that much about size, it's going to be mighty difficult to justify the purchase of Samsung's latest "inexpensive" Android giant.

What other upgrades should you expect?


Unfortunately, the list of Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ changes over the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ is likely to run awfully short, especially after you move past the aforementioned memory enhancement of the former model and screen size increase of the latter device.


Both tablets should (unsurprisingly) swap the Exynos 1380 processor inside their predecessors for a new and improved Exynos 1580 chip, thus essentially matching the raw speed of the mid-end Galaxy A56 handset. Other than that, I'm not really aware of any notable changes, but of course, there's still time for Samsung to surprise us all... somehow and make these the best tablets to buy in 2025. That's doubtful, but miracles do sometimes materialize.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

