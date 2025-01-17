Several key details on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE series and Tab Active 5 Pro have finally surfaced





But at least three such jumbo-sized Galaxy devices with non-flagship specs and price points are bound to come out sooner or later, and I have some very interesting details on them today thanks to the fine and resourceful folks over at Android Authority

Two affordable Android giants for the fans









That's a far more unpredictable product launch schedule than what typically goes down with the company's high-end and even mid-range handsets, so you shouldn't be shocked if the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE Plus end up rolling out in the fall of 2025 or at the beginning of next year.









Galaxy Tab S9 FE duo. Of course, the latter is highly unlikely, and I have my personal doubts over the former theory as well following this week's reveal of the processor inside both of those upcoming slates. That's a Samsung-made Exynos 1580 , according to some undoubtedly reliable information leaked from the inside, and it signals a nice and fairly major upgrade over the Exynos 1380 powering the aforementionedFE duo.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE duo, we're almost certain we're going to see this bad boy make its commercial debut inside the This is a very new and very modern mid-end chipset unveiled just a few months ago with up to 2.9 GHz CPU clock speeds, a super-advanced Samsung Xclipse 540 GPU on deck, and built-in AI functionality, and before powering theFE duo, we're almost certain we're going to see this bad boy make its commercial debut inside the Galaxy A56 handset very soon.



The only other thing we know about the Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ right now is that both next-gen mid-rangers will launch in Wi-Fi-only and 5G-enabled variants... as you'd expect. I for one am particularly excited about the smaller of these two models after Samsung inexplicably released the high-end Galaxy Tab S10 in Plus and Ultra sizes, neglecting those of you who might want to go for a slightly more compact slate.

Rugged tablet fans will also get some love... at some point













Like the Exynos 1580, this is a processor announced in the second half of last year, and thus it hasn't had the time to power many devices you might know of. But on paper, this is also an extremely impressive mid-range SoC with up to 2.5 GHz CPU clock speeds, state-of-the-art on-device AI capabilities, and a bunch of ultra-advanced Snapdragon Elite Gaming features.





Perhaps more importantly, this essentially guarantees vital performance improvements over the Snapdragon 778-powered Tab Active 4 Pro and Exynos 1380-based Tab Active 5, both in its Wi-Fi-only and 5G-capable variants. All that's left to be revealed now is, well, everything else, from screen sizes to battery capacity, rugged credentials, camera specifications, product dimensions, price tags, and release dates.