Samsung introduces its new Galaxy Tab Active5 rugged tablet

Samsung Tablets
@cosminvasile
Samsung introduces its new Galaxy Tab Active5 rugged tablet
Samsung introduced earlier today two new rugged products that promise to offer a perfect mix of durability, advanced 5G connectivity, and high performance, even in tough environments, the Galaxy Xcover7 and Galaxy Tab Active5.

We’ve already talked about Samsung’s new Galaxy Xcover7, so let’s take a look at what the company’s other rugged device brings to the table. On paper, the Galaxy Tab Active5 seems like a standard mid-range Android tablet, but things like military-grade durability and 5G connectivity make it stand out.

The tablet features an 8-inch WUXGA display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which enhances durability and scratch resistance. Also, the display allows users to adjust the touch sensitivity to make it easier to use when wearing gloves.

The Galaxy Tab Active5, alongside the Galaxy Xcover7, are the first Samsung rugged devices to come with support for Samsung Knox Vault, which helps protect critical data, including lock screen information like PIN codes, passwords and patterns.

Specs-wise, the tablet isn’t as appealing as its ruggedized features. For starters, the Galaxy Tab Active5 is equipped with a rather mediocre Exynos 1380 processor. On the bright side, the tablet packs either 6/128GB or 8/256GB, depending on the model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 - Samsung introduces its new Galaxy Tab Active5 rugged tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5


Another disappointment is the rather small 5,050 mAh battery. Thankfully, this can be easily replaced since it’s removable. As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy Tab Active5 features 5G connectivity, as well as dual-SIM support.

Other highlights of the tablet include a 13-megapixel main camera, a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper, S-Pen, Dolby Atmos support, fingerprint sensor, and 3.5mm audio jack.

No word on price yet, but Samsung confirmed the Galaxy Tab Active5 will hit shelves later this month. The tablet will be available worldwide, although it may take some time to reach all markets.
