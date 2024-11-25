Galaxy A56 5G renders give us first look at Samsung's upcoming mid-ranger
As Samsung gears up for the release of its next mid-range Galaxy A56 5G, several leaks have already spilled details about the phone. However, its design has remained a mystery – until now. New renders have shed light on what the phone might look like.
A trusted source has just revealed renders of the Galaxy A56 5G, showcasing the mid-range device from multiple angles. This marks our first real glimpse at the design of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A56.
This design shift seems to be part of a larger trend, as leaked renders of the Galaxy A26 and A36 suggest a similar approach. So, it looks like Samsung's next-generation Galaxy A lineup will maintain a consistent design once again.
The Galaxy A56 5G is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet. If Samsung follows its typical release schedule, we might see the phone hit the market in March next year.
Galaxy A56 5G keeps the same look, but the rear camera gets a new twist
A trusted source has just revealed renders of the Galaxy A56 5G, showcasing the mid-range device from multiple angles. This marks our first real glimpse at the design of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A56.
This is how the upcoming Galaxy A56 5G might look like.
The renders reveal a phone that closely resembles the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, with flat edges, a flat screen, curved corners, and a center-mounted punch-hole cutout. The bezels are slim, though not perfectly uniform — the bottom bezel appears noticeably thicker than the others.
The Key Island bump on the right side of the device is back, housing the power and volume buttons. However, unlike its predecessor, which featured three individual cutouts for each rear camera, this model opts for a single housing for all three cameras.
This design shift seems to be part of a larger trend, as leaked renders of the Galaxy A26 and A36 suggest a similar approach. So, it looks like Samsung's next-generation Galaxy A lineup will maintain a consistent design once again.
These leaked Galaxy A56 renders come just after we learned some more details about the upcoming phone. It's been revealed that the Galaxy A56 5G will support 45W fast charging, a significant upgrade from the 25W charging on the A55 5G. However, the battery size might remain the same as the current model, at 5000mAh.
The Galaxy A56 5G is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1580 chipset, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet. If Samsung follows its typical release schedule, we might see the phone hit the market in March next year.
Recommended Stories
While we don't have all the specifics just yet, I think the A56 5G will be a worthwhile upgrade, particularly when it comes to faster charging. The big question, though, is whether Samsung will release it in the US. This year, the company skipped offering the higher-end Galaxy A55 5G in the US, leaving users with the Galaxy A35 5G, which is still one of the best mid-range phones.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: