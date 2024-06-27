Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Your search for the perfect budget tablet ends with this new Galaxy Tab A9+ deal

Choosing the best Android tablet for one's specific needs, preferences, and budget might typically be one of the hardest things a tech enthusiast can do in this day and age. But that all changes when the Galaxy Tab A9+ is on sale at a special price, which just so happens to be the case at the time of this writing at Best Buy.

The retailer is charging a cool 60 bucks less than usual for Samsung's 2023-released mid-ranger in both 64 and 128GB storage configurations for 24 hours only, and because the 11-incher is normally priced pretty reasonably, this hot new discount makes it truly irresistible for cash-strapped fans of jumbo-sized Android devices.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options
$60 off (27%)
$159 99
$219 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options
$60 off (22%)
$209 99
$269 99
Buy at BestBuy

If you hurry, you can pay a measly $159.99 for an entry-level Tab A9 Plus variant with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, while the upper-tier model capable of accommodating twice as much data internally currently fetches a very affordable $209.99 of its own. 

Before making your decision, it's important to note that the costlier version also packs a generous 8GB RAM count, thus fitting the needs of heavy multitaskers (on a tight budget) far better than the cheaper model, which only comes with 4 gigs of the good stuff on deck. 

The rest of the specifications are of course identical between the two, including a sharp LCD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology, a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor, four surprisingly capable Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers, and a 7,040mAh battery that should have no problem keeping the lights on for a full day of work, fun, or work and fun.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is naturally nowhere near as zippy or as stylish as higher-end and higher-priced Samsung slates from the Tab S series, but for 160 bucks and up, its bang is pretty much unrivaled today (and today only). Apple's best iPads are obviously way costlier (even when they're old and deeply discounted), while Lenovo's otherwise very well-rounded mid-rangers are simply not good or affordable enough to take on Samsung's budget champion right now in terms of value for money.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading Comments...

