Your search for the perfect budget tablet ends with this new Galaxy Tab A9+ deal





The retailer is charging a cool 60 bucks less than usual for Samsung's 2023-released mid-ranger in both 64 and 128GB storage configurations for 24 hours only, and because the 11-incher is normally priced pretty reasonably, this hot new discount makes it truly irresistible for cash-strapped fans of jumbo-sized Android devices.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options $60 off (27%) $159 99 $219 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Silver and Graphite Color Options $60 off (22%) $209 99 $269 99 Buy at BestBuy





If you hurry, you can pay a measly $159.99 for an entry-level Tab A9 Plus variant with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room, while the upper-tier model capable of accommodating twice as much data internally currently fetches a very affordable $209.99 of its own.





Before making your decision, it's important to note that the costlier version also packs a generous 8GB RAM count, thus fitting the needs of heavy multitaskers (on a tight budget) far better than the cheaper model, which only comes with 4 gigs of the good stuff on deck.





The rest of the specifications are of course identical between the two, including a sharp LCD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology, a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor, four surprisingly capable Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers, and a 7,040mAh battery that should have no problem keeping the lights on for a full day of work, fun, or work and fun.



