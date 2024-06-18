Best Buy's deal makes the budget Lenovo Tab M11 the ideal media consumption device

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Almost two weeks ago, Lenovo launched a surprisingly good deal on its affordable Tab M11. Users could save $60 on the 64GB model. But, as with most juicy discounts, this one wasn't to remain live for long. But not all is lost, for you still won't have to cough up $180 for this budget tablet. Right now, you can save $50 on the same storage configuration at Best Buy.

If you want a new tablet for video watching but don't intend to cough up too much money, the Lenovo Tab M11 is ideal for you! This tablet is now $50 cheaper than usual, giving you more value for money. It has an 11-inch screen, a MediaTek processor, and quad speakers to make your video streaming times super enjoyable. The 64GB model has a microSD card, letting you save even more of your favorite movies and videos.
If you want more storage space, a stylus (Lenovo Tab Pen), and a Folio Case alongside the Lenovo Tab M11, safely pick Amazon's deal. To our knowledge, this is the second-best markdown available for this bundle, making it quite attractive. The tablet runs on Android 13 out of the box, has an 11-inch screen, a respectable (for its price) MediaTek processor, and even a 3.5mm audio jack. The slate additionally features an IP52 rating, giving you some additional peace of mind.
This offer may not sound as exciting as Lenovo's own deal, but it's currently the lowest price for the Lenovo slate. Even the official store isn't so generous, discount-wise, and offers the device for $45 off its price tag. So, if you're looking for a budget-friendly media consumption device, this is definitely the one to consider.

Would you appreciate more storage space onboard your Tab M11? Perhaps a stylus and a Folio Case as well? Amazon's got you covered. The largest online merchant lets you save 20% on the bundle with a 128GB tablet and the accessories we mentioned already. This bundle usually sells for about $230, but you can now grab it for less than $185.

Since this bad boy's standard price is below $200, it obviously won't give you insane performance. Indeed, the 64GB Lenovo tablet is far less exciting than the best Android tablets on the market. Then again, it's not trying to compete with the most capable slates. Instead, this device aims to make your leisure time more exciting with your favorite movies and videos.

The Tab M11 has an 11-inch 1920x1200 display, a MediaTek processor, and 4GB RAM. With its 7,040mAh battery and 15W charging speeds, the device gives you up to 10 hours of nonstop streaming. Additionally, it runs on Android 13 out of the box and should receive software updates until 2028.

Is this tablet good enough for you? If so, pull the trigger on Best Buy's deal before it goes poof, or opt for the Amazon one for more storage and some extra perks.
