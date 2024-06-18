Best Buy's deal makes the budget Lenovo Tab M11 the ideal media consumption device

Save $50 on the cheap Lenovo Tab M11

If you want a new tablet for video watching but don't intend to cough up too much money, the Lenovo Tab M11 is ideal for you! This tablet is now $50 cheaper than usual, giving you more value for money. It has an 11-inch screen, a MediaTek processor, and quad speakers to make your video streaming times super enjoyable. The 64GB model has a microSD card, letting you save even more of your favorite movies and videos.