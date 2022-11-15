The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an absolute Black Friday steal right now





We're talking about an entry-level 32GB storage configuration this time around, available through Walmart's online store at a crazy low Black Friday 2022 price of $139 already in a gray color only.





Because the year's biggest shopping day is technically still a way off, there's a very good chance this killer early holiday promotion will go away in a matter of hours and return at some point next week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Gray $90 off (39%) $139 $229 Buy at Walmart





Otherwise put, you should probably hurry and place your order as soon as possible if you'd like to use one of the best budget tablets around to thank a special someone in your life for being there for you at next week's Turkey Day dinner. Or you can cross an item off your Christmas shopping list without worrying about "traditional" crowds, shipping delays, or spending a small fortune.





Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab A-series alternative to Apple's hugely popular "standard" iPad and Amazon's ultra-affordable Fire family comes with a decent 3 gigs of RAM paired with the decidedly modest aforementioned 32GB internal storage space in this massively discounted version, as well as a microSD card slot, headphone jack, reasonably powerful octa-core processor, solid battery life, and (moderately) fast charging capabilities.





Oddly enough, Walmart appears to be underselling this completely unprecedented and possibly unbeatable Galaxy Tab A8 deal, listing the $139 price as marked down from $199 when in fact Samsung and retailers like Best Buy are charging a whopping $230 for a 32GB/3GB model.





$139, mind you, is only 10 bucks more than what you currently need to pay on Samsung's official US e-store with a qualifying device trade-in, which further highlights the incredible appeal of Walmart's outstanding (and outstandingly early) Black Friday 2022 offer.