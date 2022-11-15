The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an absolute Black Friday steal right now

Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Deeply and somewhat randomly discounted for a limited time in a single variant last week, the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 mid-ranger is now on sale at an even more attractive price in another model from a different retailer.

We're talking about an entry-level 32GB storage configuration this time around, available through Walmart's online store at a crazy low Black Friday 2022 price of $139 already in a gray color only.


Because the year's biggest shopping day is technically still a way off, there's a very good chance this killer early holiday promotion will go away in a matter of hours and return at some point next week.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Wi-Fi Only, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Gray
$90 off (39%)
$139
$229
Buy at Walmart

Otherwise put, you should probably hurry and place your order as soon as possible if you'd like to use one of the best budget tablets around to thank a special someone in your life for being there for you at next week's Turkey Day dinner. Or you can cross an item off your Christmas shopping list without worrying about "traditional" crowds, shipping delays, or spending a small fortune.

Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab A-series alternative to Apple's hugely popular "standard" iPad and Amazon's ultra-affordable Fire family comes with a decent 3 gigs of RAM paired with the decidedly modest aforementioned 32GB internal storage space in this massively discounted version, as well as a microSD card slot, headphone jack, reasonably powerful octa-core processor, solid battery life, and (moderately) fast charging capabilities.

Oddly enough, Walmart appears to be underselling this completely unprecedented and possibly unbeatable Galaxy Tab A8 deal, listing the $139 price as marked down from $199 when in fact Samsung and retailers like Best Buy are charging a whopping $230 for a 32GB/3GB model. 

$139, mind you, is only 10 bucks more than what you currently need to pay on Samsung's official US e-store with a qualifying device trade-in, which further highlights the incredible appeal of Walmart's outstanding (and outstandingly early) Black Friday 2022 offer.
