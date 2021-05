One of Samsung's best Android tablets is on sale at a lower than ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Folks on extremely tight budgets, for instance, might want to hurry and spend no more than 160 bucks on last year's mid-range Galaxy Tab A7 . Despite what the name suggests, that's a 10.4-inch Android slate normally available for $230 and up in brand-new condition.





The units sold by Woot at $159.99 a pop for a limited time only are "factory reconditioned" and backed by a 90-day Samsung warranty. They also come with a fairly generous 64 gigs of internal storage space on deck, which means you're actually looking at saving 130 bucks here compared to the $279.99 list price of a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device of that same configuration available elsewhere.





The $229.99 variant, meanwhile, can be yours for $149.99 as a no doubt fully functional and very good-looking refurb accommodating just 32 gigs of data before considering the microSD card slot. Both ultra-affordable and deeply discounted models are coated in gray, packing 3GB RAM and lacking standalone cellular connectivity.





Although not quite as powerful as Apple's A12 Bionic-based iPad 10.2 (2020) , the Galaxy Tab A7 certainly looks sleek (for its price), squeezing a larger screen with a decent resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels into an overall smaller and lighter body than its costlier rival. The battery life is also pretty great, and the quad speaker system guarantees a satisfying entertainment experience both at home and on the fly.





In case you're wondering, this same tablet has been on sale at Woot just last month as well , but the discounts are even heftier this time around. And yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer can also hook you up with a couple of older Galaxy Tab A models at lower than usual prices today, but unless you hate the more "modern" design of 2020's Tab A7 for some reason, you should probably stick to the newer generation.





Things have been awfully quiet on the tablet release front for Samsung in 2021, but that doesn't necessarily mean you should wait for the Galaxy Tab S8 S7 (XL) Lite , or A7 Lite to see daylight if you're interested in picking up a decent Apple iPad or iPad Pro (2021) alternative