One of Samsung's best Android tablets is on sale at a lower than ever price
Folks on extremely tight budgets, for instance, might want to hurry and spend no more than 160 bucks on last year's mid-range Galaxy Tab A7. Despite what the name suggests, that's a 10.4-inch Android slate normally available for $230 and up in brand-new condition.
Although not quite as powerful as Apple's A12 Bionic-based iPad 10.2 (2020), the Galaxy Tab A7 certainly looks sleek (for its price), squeezing a larger screen with a decent resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels into an overall smaller and lighter body than its costlier rival. The battery life is also pretty great, and the quad speaker system guarantees a satisfying entertainment experience both at home and on the fly.
In case you're wondering, this same tablet has been on sale at Woot just last month as well, but the discounts are even heftier this time around. And yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer can also hook you up with a couple of older Galaxy Tab A models at lower than usual prices today, but unless you hate the more "modern" design of 2020's Tab A7 for some reason, you should probably stick to the newer generation.