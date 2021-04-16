Affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Android tablet leaks again in two colors
This is the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in gray and silver
Set to be launched this June in two colors, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers an 8.4-inch (likely LCD) display wrapped with slim side bezels and a not-so-thin forehead and chin. That’s in addition to the aluminum unibody.
There’s no word on the amount of storage Samsung intends to offer. There should, however, be 3GB of RAM at minimum and the MediaTek Helio P22T chipset under the hood. Whether that's enough to consider the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite one of the best Android tablets on the market will remain to be seen.