Affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Android tablet leaks again in two colors

This is the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in gray and silver





After recently sharing renders of the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite , the king of leakers — Evan Blass — is back today with official-looking press renders of Samsung’s more affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.Set to be launched this June in two colors, Samsung' s Galaxy Tab A7 Lite offers an 8.4-inch (likely LCD) display wrapped with slim side bezels and a not-so-thin forehead and chin. That’s in addition to the aluminum unibody.Speaking of the body, it houses a single rear camera on the back, a volume rocker and power button on the right side, and what appears to be a microSD card slot on the left.There’s no word on the amount of storage Samsung intends to offer. There should, however, be 3GB of RAM at minimum and the MediaTek Helio P22T chipset under the hood. Whether that's enough to consider the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite one of the best Android tablets on the market will remain to be seen.Keeping things running throughout the day is said to be an acceptable 5,100mAh battery that likely supports some form of fast charging tech. Hopefully, the tablet runs Android 11 and One UI 3.1 straight out of the box.