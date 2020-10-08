The affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 finally hits US shelves
Amazon, B&H Video, and Best Buy sell the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 32GB for $230, and the 64GB for $280. The Galaxy Tab A7 is available in three different colors – gray, gold, and silver, but the latter is exclusive to Amazon.
Just to refresh your memory, the Galaxy Tab A7 features a decent Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 3GB RAM, and either 32GB or 64GB expandable storage. Also, it sports a 10.4-inch display, Dolby Atmos surround sound, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper.
Last but not least, Samsung's affordable tablet is powered by a 7,000 mAh battery that features fast charging and runs Android 10 right out of the box.