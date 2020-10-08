Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 08, 2020, 7:31 PM
The affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 finally hits US shelves
The Galaxy Tab A7 is one of the most affordable Samsung tablets and it's now available for purchase in the United States. The slate was introduced about a month ago, but Samsung failed to offer any details about price and availability.

Earlier today, Samsung and a couple of major US retailers have started to sell both versions of the Galaxy Tab A7. Samsung offers the best deal on the Galaxy Tab A7, but only if you're interested in acquiring the book cover as well. Customers who purchase the Galaxy Tab A7 from Samsung will receive a 50% discount on the book cover.

Amazon, B&H Video, and Best Buy sell the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 32GB for $230, and the 64GB for $280. The Galaxy Tab A7 is available in three different colors – gray, gold, and silver, but the latter is exclusive to Amazon.

Just to refresh your memory, the Galaxy Tab A7 features a decent Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 3GB RAM, and either 32GB or 64GB expandable storage. Also, it sports a 10.4-inch display, Dolby Atmos surround sound, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

Last but not least, Samsung's affordable tablet is powered by a 7,000 mAh battery that features fast charging and runs Android 10 right out of the box.

