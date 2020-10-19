Samsung is treating Galaxy S9 and S9+ users to their last big software update





Along with the Galaxy Note 9 , you can say these bad boys marked the end of an era for the world's number one smartphone vendor, and alas, the Korea-based tech giant is now officially halting its (major) software support for the three 2018-released Android handsets.





Although the S9, S9+, and Note 9 are all obviously set to receive a few more security patches in the future, the One UI 2.5 collection of goodies, add-ons, and performance improvements rolling out over the air as we speak will be their final feature update.









Naturally, this is not as dramatic as the Android 9 and 10 updates that Samsung took care of back in December 2018 and January 2020 respectively, but unfortunately, we don't expect Android 11 to ever make its way to the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9, so you'll have to make the most of your latest (and last) UI promotion.





In case you're wondering, no, we have no idea exactly when this update might expand to other European countries and the US, but it definitely shouldn't be long now.



