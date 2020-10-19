iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung is treating Galaxy S9 and S9+ users to their last big software update

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 19, 2020, 3:26 AM
Samsung is treating Galaxy S9 and S9+ users to their last big software update
Commercially released more than two and a half years ago, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ were Samsung's last S-series flagships to come with "traditional" screen bezels and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of the more modern hole punch display including an "invisible" biometric recognition method.

Along with the Galaxy Note 9, you can say these bad boys marked the end of an era for the world's number one smartphone vendor, and alas, the Korea-based tech giant is now officially halting its (major) software support for the three 2018-released Android handsets.

Although the S9, S9+, and Note 9 are all obviously set to receive a few more security patches in the future, the One UI 2.5 collection of goodies, add-ons, and performance improvements rolling out over the air as we speak will be their final feature update.

Hot on the heels of Samsung's OTA delivery kick-off for the Galaxy Note 9 in Germany late last week, Galaxy S9 and S9+ users in the same country are starting this week on a similarly high note. Yes, ladies and gents, you can now download and install a 700MB+ package containing everything from wireless DeX support to an enhanced Pro Video camera mode, Bitmoji Sticker compatibility for the Always On Display functionality, and multiple handy keyboard improvements and tweaks.

Naturally, this is not as dramatic as the Android 9 and 10 updates that Samsung took care of back in December 2018 and January 2020 respectively, but unfortunately, we don't expect Android 11 to ever make its way to the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note 9, so you'll have to make the most of your latest (and last) UI promotion.

In case you're wondering, no, we have no idea exactly when this update might expand to other European countries and the US, but it definitely shouldn't be long now.

Related phones

Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy S9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
  • Display 5.8 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S9+
Samsung Galaxy S9+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 9 Reviews
  • Display 6.2 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

