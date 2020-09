Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e One UI 2.5 update rolling out in the US

T720XXU1CTI1

Samsung's mid-range tablet, the Galaxy Tab S5e has already been updated to Android 10 and it's likely to receive another major Android OS update next year, which will push the software to version Android 11.Until then, Samsung is treating Galaxy Tab S5e owners with another update that adds some visual improvements to its proprietary user-interface. The so-called One UI 2.5 update is now rolling out in the United States, as well as Europe and the Middle East, SamMobile reports.There's a bunch of changes included in the update, including a brand-new custom skin, Wireless DeX support, Live transcribe, and Nearby Share. The August security patch is included in the One UI 2.5 update too, although a newer one has already been released in select countries.Here is the exact firmware version in case you absolutely need to know:. Feel free to hit that Software update button if you didn't receive the update notification yet, and let us know what other goodies you got and how's the new One UI 2.5 update treating you.