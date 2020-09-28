Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e One UI 2.5 update rolling out in the US
There's a bunch of changes included in the update, including a brand-new custom skin, Wireless DeX support, Live transcribe, and Nearby Share. The August security patch is included in the One UI 2.5 update too, although a newer one has already been released in select countries.
Here is the exact firmware version in case you absolutely need to know: T720XXU1CTI1. Feel free to hit that Software update button if you didn't receive the update notification yet, and let us know what other goodies you got and how's the new One UI 2.5 update treating you.