Hot new update marks the end of an era for Samsung's Galaxy Note 9
It goes without saying you should cherish all the cool add-ons heading your way as part of the One UI 2.5 package, including wireless DeX capabilities, Single Take camera functionality, Pro Video mode improvements, and gesture support for third-party launchers.
Samsung's One UI 2.5 expansion pace over the last couple of months is yet another sign of how much the company has progressed in recent years in terms of software support.
The update quickly spread from the Galaxy S20 family to the S10 lineup, then the mid-range Galaxy A71, and even the Galaxy Tab S5e, all while the world's largest smartphone vendor continues to work hard on optimizing the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 promotion before hopefully releasing a stable version by the end of the year.