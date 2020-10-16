Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Samsung Android Software updates

Hot new update marks the end of an era for Samsung's Galaxy Note 9

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 16, 2020, 3:27 AM
Hot new update marks the end of an era for Samsung's Galaxy Note 9
Despite what the name might suggest to someone unfamiliar with the often ridiculous branding conventions and strategies of the mobile industry's top global players, the Galaxy Note 9 is obviously not 11 generations behind this year's Note 20 duo.

Released just a couple of years ago running Android 8.1 Oreo out the box, Samsung's last flagship to come without a hole punch display started receiving its second and final major OS update at the very beginning of 2020.

While the company's new three-year software support policy is unfortunately not retroactive, Galaxy Note 9 users scored another pretty significant update back in June, with an additional goodie pack reportedly rolling out over the air as we speak. Unless a miracle were to happen at some point down the line, this will be the final collection of new features ever delivered to 2018's single S Pen-wielding hero device.

Currently available in Germany only, the One UI 2.5 update for the Note 9 is naturally likely to expand to a number of other European markets, as well as the US, in the very near future. We're probably talking a matter of days or even hours as far as unlocked models are concerned and weeks tops for carrier-specific versions stateside. 

It goes without saying you should cherish all the cool add-ons heading your way as part of the One UI 2.5 package, including wireless DeX capabilities, Single Take camera functionality, Pro Video mode improvements, and gesture support for third-party launchers.

Samsung's One UI 2.5 expansion pace over the last couple of months is yet another sign of how much the company has progressed in recent years in terms of software support. 

The update quickly spread from the Galaxy S20 family to the S10 lineup, then the mid-range Galaxy A71, and even the Galaxy Tab S5e, all while the world's largest smartphone vendor continues to work hard on optimizing the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 promotion before hopefully releasing a stable version by the end of the year.

Related phones

Galaxy Note9
Samsung Galaxy Note9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 19 Reviews
$745 amazon $433 ebay
  • Display 6.4 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

