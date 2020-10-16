Hot new update marks the end of an era for Samsung's Galaxy Note 9













Currently available in Germany only , the One UI 2.5 update for the Note 9 is naturally likely to expand to a number of other European markets, as well as the US, in the very near future. We're probably talking a matter of days or even hours as far as unlocked models are concerned and weeks tops for carrier-specific versions stateside.





It goes without saying you should cherish all the cool add-ons heading your way as part of the One UI 2.5 package, including wireless DeX capabilities, Single Take camera functionality, Pro Video mode improvements, and gesture support for third-party launchers.











