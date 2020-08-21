Samsung's Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra 5G are getting an incredibly early One UI 2.5 update





Dubbed One UI, this made its debut back in the fall of 2018, receiving a couple of minor updates before jumping to version 2.0 (based on Android 10) in late 2019. While One UI 3.0 is not here yet, obviously waiting for Android 11 to hit the stable channel soon, Samsung dished out two surprisingly substantial 2.x improvements this year.













Probably the most important add-on is wireless DeX functionality , allowing you to mirror your phone's screen to a smart TV without using an HDMI cable. Of course, you can actually take your productivity to the next level with Samsung's proprietary DeX technology compared to good old fashioned TV screen mirroring. That's because your handset is still entirely usable while powering the DeX experience, which is in turn interactive and versatile, supporting multiple app viewing, window resizing, keyboard shortcuts, and so on.









Meanwhile, although Single Take is not an entirely new feature, its utility is vastly improved with One UI 2.5. After installing the update, Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra 5G owners will be happy to notice they can set their desired capture time (in a range from five to 15 seconds) for a technology used to shoot up to 14 types of photos and videos simultaneously to always ensure the best results in all possible scenarios.





The Pro Video mode introduced with One UI 2.0 is another thing that the One UI 2.5 promotion aims to improve, while Android 10 navigation gestures are now supported in third-party app launchers. According to SamMobile, the rollout has kicked off across a wide range of European territories, "including but not limited to" Italy, Hungary, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Germany, which probably means global availability is in the cards in the very near future.





It has to be said that the timing of the latest Galaxy S20 5G series update is truly remarkable, coinciding with today's proper Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G debut in "select markets", including the US.



