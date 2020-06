Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+ get their first taste of the major One UI 2.1 update

Unsurprisingly, this over-the-air One UI 2.1 delivery is kicking off in the same aforementioned Western European market today , as well as in Korea , tipping the scales at an absolutely massive 1.1GB or so. Curiously enough, that's actually a little smaller than the same exact update headed out to the slightly newer Note 9, which makes us think the hefty goodie packs may not be 100 percent identical after all.





Obviously, the early 2018-released S9 and S9 Plus were never supposed to receive all the features, add-ons, and performance enhancements the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series got a couple of months ago , but we also didn't expect significant differences between these two and the Galaxy Note 9's latest software improvement effort.





This is likely to be the last big update the Galaxy S9 duo will ever get, mind you, so here's hoping the system stability proves reliable and global expansion won't take long.





In case you're wondering, the Note 9 doesn't appear to have received the One UI 2.1 collection of new software features in many regions yet, so you may well need to wait a couple more weeks before the update reaches US-specific versions of the S Pen-wielding 2018 flagship and its smaller cousins powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor.





For the time being, we have every reason to expect everything from Quick Share and Music Share functionality to Single Take photography, Pro Video mode, My Filters, AR Zone, and AR Doodle to arrive on the S9 and S9+, just as they did on the Note 9. On top of it all, Samsung also has Google's latest security patches in store for the Galaxy S9 duo, which is yet another unusual thing to see two year-old phones receive so quickly. Now that's what we call stepping up your software support game





It's finally happening, ladies and gents! The update that almost didn't happen started rolling out to the Galaxy Note 9 in Germany last week , quickly spreading its wings to spruce up the user interface of both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ as we speak.