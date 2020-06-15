Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+ get their first taste of the major One UI 2.1 update













This is likely to be the last big update the Galaxy S9 duo will ever get, mind you, so here's hoping the system stability proves reliable and global expansion won't take long.





In case you're wondering, the Note 9 doesn't appear to have received the One UI 2.1 collection of new software features in many regions yet, so you may well need to wait a couple more weeks before the update reaches US-specific versions of the S Pen-wielding 2018 flagship and its smaller cousins powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor.





For the time being, we have every reason to expect everything from Quick Share and Music Share functionality to Single Take photography, Pro Video mode, My Filters, AR Zone, and AR Doodle to arrive on the S9 and S9+, just as they did on the Note 9. On top of it all, Samsung also has Google's latest security patches in store for the Galaxy S9 duo, which is yet another unusual thing to see two year-old phones receive so quickly. Now that's what we call stepping up your software support game



